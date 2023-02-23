Queensland Country Life
Man, 68, recovering in hospital after becoming trapped in grain silo near Baralaba

By Ben Harden
Updated February 23 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:00pm
The incident occurred on a rural property at Alberta, south of Baralaba just after midday on Thursday. Image: Google Maps

A man, aged in his sixties, is recovering in hospital after he became trapped in a grain silo in central Queensland on Thursday.

