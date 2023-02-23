A man, aged in his sixties, is recovering in hospital after he became trapped in a grain silo in central Queensland on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to a rural property along Alberta Road, south of Baralaba, 150 kilometres south west of Rockhampton, just after 12.30pm, after reports a man was trapped inside a silo.
He was reportedly trapped up to his neck in grain.
Queensland Ambulance, Police and two crews from the Fire and Emergency services attended the scene just after 1.00pm.
A spokesperson for QFES said their officers had to cut the side of the silo to release grain in order to retrieve the trapped man.
After an hour, the man was extricated from the silo and was transported to Baralaba Hospital in a stable condition, with lower leg injuries.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
