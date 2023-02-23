ENTRIES have soared for one of the state's most prestigious hoof and hook competitions.
So far, almost 400 entries have been received for the grain fed classes on the Callide Dawson Carcase Competition, ahead of the competition's field day on March 2 at the Moura Saleyards.
Cattle entered into the competition will be yarded at the Moura Saleyards in the days leading up to the field day, before they are then moved onto the Warnoah Feedlot at Theodore
Of the six grain fed classes, four trade classes will be fed for 70 days before processed at Teys, Biloela, while the two 100-day steer classes will be processed from June 12.
Competition committee member Michael Bradshaw, Fairhaven, Banana, said the field day would help showcase some of the best grain fed cattle produced in the Callide Dawson reason.
"The field day will include a lot of activities, " Mr Bradshaw said.
"We'll have a team from MLA that will be doing a MSA program presentation, a grading-MSA lndex demonstration and activity.
"The day also gives everyone a chance to view the grainfed competition cattle before feeding.
As well as the MLA presentations, the day will also feature trade stalls, a drone display, a trial dog display and a barbecue lunch will be available.
"There will also be a live assessment competition for students and adults, which involves guessing live weight, carcase weight, eye muscle area and rump fat for five steers," Mr Bradshaw said.
"The whole competition is so graziers can put their cattle against others to compare results where all the cattle are fed under the same conditions.
"These results will be a guide how different breeds, genetics are travelling into the future which can be valuable information."
The competition culminates with a presentation dinner at the Biloela Anzac Memorial Club on July 7.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
