Many who start their working life in the livestock agency business say it is the greatest training and grounding one can receive to kickstart your career - and 55 years later, this has rung true for Tony Speer.
Tony "cut his teeth" in the game from 1969, when he joined the pastoral house, Elders.
His initial training was six months in head office interspersed with stints at Cannon Hill as a very junior clerk for weekly cattle, sheep and pig sales.
"My first and most memorable appointment to Miles under the guidance and leadership of the legendary Bill Garvey, a former drover and outstanding cattleman," Tony said.
Further stints were experienced in Dalby ,Rockhampton, and Injune, as a stock salesman which later lead on to branch management roles in Taroom and Wandoan.
In the mid 80's Tony moved to Toowoomba as a stud stock auctioneer with Elders.
Later he moved to Primac in the same capacity.
"It was such a wonderful experience and notwithstanding the great satisfaction and friendly rivalry with opposition agents, all with an end goal of providing the best outcomes for our clients," he said.
"The highlight of that era for me was selling at the famous King Ranch Dispersal and other major stud stock events," he said.
Today, Tony proudly retains his auctioneers license and since 1999, has traded under his own banner of Tony Speer Auctions and Marketing.
He had delivered services to Santa Gertrudis Association and establishing the Ray White Livestock network.
These days, he operates as a pastoral consultant for Highland Beef which is an innovative beef supply chain headed up by Murray Richardson, specialising in supplying pasture fed beef to the US.
Tony's role is to source suitable livestock that meet the PCAS standard, vendor bred and grass fed either through Auctions Plus or private treaty in the paddock.
"The major suppliers in +place are on the eastern seaboard who are paid on a weight gain rate similar to agistment fees but arguably better financial gain for the supplier," he said.
"At present the average supplier would be finishing mobs of 370 and larger operators up to 700 head turning off at 500 kilograms plus.
" Our stock is processed at a southern Queensland abattoir packed either chilled or frozen for transportation to the US," he said.
Tony summed his fifty plus years of involvement in livestock industry by saying he couldn't help but marvel at the extraordinary people in the engine room keeping our product the 'world's best'.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
