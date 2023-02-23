Queensland Country Life
Strathavon: Productive grazing country protected by an exclusion fence

By Mark Phelps
February 24 2023 - 7:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Strathavon is being presented as an opportunity to secure productive grazing country protected by an exclusion fence. Picture - supplied

STRATHAVON is being presented as an opportunity to secure a smaller block of productive country in the high regarded central western Queensland's Blackall district.

Journalist

