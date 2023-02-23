b
Grassed up paddocks around the district and to the north were a big driver of prices at Blackall's opening cattle sale for 2023.
With 2300 store cattle and 400 fats on offer, most in forward condition, Frame Rural Agencies' principal Beau Frame said prices had been similar to what has been on offer around the state this week.
"Apart from the processors, there were a lot of local buyers, and a lot of cattle will be going north onto green grass," he said. "The market held up well, topping at about 500 cents for the best weaner steers."
That was the price received by Dennis and Susan Olive, who are based at Dingo but who sent in 22 weaner steers and 41 heifers from their North Pentwyn property at Blackall.
Their Droughtmaster Charolais-cross steers weighing an average 312kg topped at 498.2c/kg, or an overall price of $1555 a head.
After what they described as an average year on the property to Blackall's east last year, they've recorded 150mm so far this year and have already had their first muster and brand-up.
"We're seeing a weaning rate of over 90 per cent so no doubt we'll have more for future sales," he said. "We always sell at Blackall, it's every bit as good here as anywhere else."
According to the MLA's Sam Hart, most of the yearling cattle presented in forward condition and buyers adjusted their prices accordingly.
Restockers preferred weaned yearlings with lightweight restocker steers 200 to 280kg making to 484.2c to average 452c, while steers 280 to 330kg sold to 500.2c averaging 435c/kg.
Medium weight steers to feed made to 374.2c while those returning to the paddock sold to an isolated 462.2c to average 390c/kg.
Some very good quality lines of heavy yearling feeder steers, many of which were over 500kg, made to 382.2c with most around 375c/kg.
Light weight restocker heifers saw prices to 390.2c to average 347c; restocker heifers 280 to 330kg sold to 374.2c averaging 338c while 'D' muscle lines averaged 290c/kg.
Medium weight heifers to restockers sold to 364.2c to average 336c/kg.
Cows under 520kg to the processor sold to 270.2c while good heavy cows made to 272.2c to average 263c/kg.
Cows and calves sold to $2320/unit.
