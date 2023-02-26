The stock and Station agency game is full of many colourful characters who have recently be recognised in a book titled, "Wouldn't Swap it for Quids."
The book is the brainchild of Alison Ray, who has been married to noted livestock agent Terry, for 50 years.
In what started out as a little paperback of 100 pages, almost overnight, it grew to 496 pages, once Alison started her research.
"The agency game is mixed with some real characters, who are a great bunch of people," she told Queensland Country Life.
Alison said she felt compelled to capture the characters and comradery of yesterday year.
She said all the stock and station agents, cattle buyers, saleyard characters and others associated with the industry mentioned in the book told of how much loved their jobs and the friendships formed, and they wouldn't "swap it for quids".
"So that is where the title of our book came from," she said.
She said she started her little book during the COVID 19 lockdown, and soon one story lead to another, and another.
"It became bigger than Ben-Hur, so I got my good friend Kerry Brown to get involved as well.
Alison's initial print run of 500 copies quickly sold out, and the second order of 250 copies is almost gone to.
She said she will be ordering more, as they book has been so well received.
"Both Kerry and I have gained enormous satisfaction from compiling and writing the book," she said.
Kerry said the friendships reignited through writing the this book have been amazing.
"We had a lot of fun sharing a yarn, joke and pictures with these characters and we didn't want memories to fade, before details got harder to confirm," she said.
Peter Priem, who managed the Gracemere Saleyards near Rockhampton for many years, said he had been fortunate enough to be associated with the industry changes over the past 50 years.
"What Alison and Kerry have done is an attempt to bring together that personalities of era, at the same time as restoring life to the many characters, before they are lost forever," he said.
He said having worked in saleyards for the better half of his working life it was a real mix of characters.
"Whether they be agents, buyers, contractors, yard staff or simply visitors, there are volumes which could be written on many of the lead characters," Mr Priem said.
The role of of a stock and station agent has evolved in Australia over the past one hundred or so years, into what it is today.
These days it is a vastly different operation with liveweight selling, four-wheel drive vehicles, mobile phones and online selling.
During the pages of "Wouldn't Swap it for Quids" is really a trip down memory lane on how the stock and station agents operated before technology era took over.
All profits from the of this book will be given to the QCWA and Inner Wheel.
Anyone wanting a copy of "Wouldn't Swap it for Quids" should email: wouldntswapitforquids@gmail.com
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
