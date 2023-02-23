The supply of stock at this week's Dalby cattle sale reduced by 340 head from last week, however still remained relatively high at 5,033.
Cattle were drawn from a wide area with 364 from far Western Queensland 700 from NSW and 104 head from South Australia.
All the usual buyers were in attendance and active in the market
Well bred light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock met strong demand however a small slip in quality resulted in a large fall in price.
Yearling steers and heifers to feed experienced very little change in price. Bullocks to export processors averaged 10 cents a kilogram to 15c/kg less.
Some excellent heavy weight cows were penned this week and the market responded to the better quality available.
Read Also:
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 532c/kg to average 485c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 472c/kg with most from 415c to 431c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to the occasional 420c/kg to average 385c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 482c/kg to average 380c/kg while poor quality lines sold at 302c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 367c/kg to 375c/kg and made to 402c/kg and some to restockers made to 416c/kg.
Bullocks made to 340c/kg to average 329c/kg.
Heavy-weight-three-score cows averaged 274c/kg and good heavy weight cows made to 302c/kg to average 288c/kg, while heavy weight bulls made to 302c/kg.
Steer calves sold at open auction made to $760 a head, while cows with calves made to $1780 a unit.
- MLA Market Reporter, Trevor Hess.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.