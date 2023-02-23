Queensland Country Life
Cattle drawn from Queensland, South Australia and NSW for Dalby cattle sale

Updated February 23 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:00am
A total of 5033 cattle were yarded for this week's sale. Picture: File

The supply of stock at this week's Dalby cattle sale reduced by 340 head from last week, however still remained relatively high at 5,033.

