Roma cattle sale sees cows with calves get to $2575 a unit

Updated February 22 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
A total yarding of 6014 head went up for bids at this week's Roma sale. Picture: File

A YARDING of 6014 head greeted buyers at the weekly Roma store sale on Tuesday and prices remained firm across most categories.

