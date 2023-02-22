Twatty Pastoral Co, Como, Quilpie sold Charbray-cross steers to 632c/kg, reaching a top of $1,692 to average $1,394.



KJ and SL Boyd, Blair-Gowrie, Injune sold Charbray-cross steers to 504c/kg reaching a top of $1,498 to average $1,414.



S J Packer, Hartwood, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 492c/kg, reaching a top of $1,462 to average $1,462.



S J Packer, Hartwood, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis-cross cows sold to 280c/kg, reaching a top of $1,919 to average $1,563.



Scott Ridley, Talegar, Coonamble, NSW, sold Brangus steers to 492c/kg, reaching a top of $1,424 to average $1,318.



Scott Ridley, Talegar, Coonamble, NSW, sold Brangus heifers sold to 344, reaching a top of $1,187 to average $1,020.



Matthew's Farm Investment, Noella Station, Charleville sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 488c/kg, reaching a top of $1,736 to average $1,558.



M.T and T.L Partington, Gundale, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 462c/kg, reaching a top of $1,555 to average $1,444.



Bass Cattle Co, Muldoon, Mungallala, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 448c/kg, reaching a top of $1,523 to average $1,422.



Bass Cattle Co, Muldoon, Mungallala, sold Santa Gertrudis-cross cows sold to 295c/kg, reaching a top of $2,016 to average $1,580.



DW and CE Collinson, Gubberamunda, Roma, sold Angus steers to 440c/kg, reaching a top of $1,464 to average $1,371.



G. Wilson, Kaywarra, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 424c/kg, reaching a top of $1,735 to average $1,539.



G. Wilson, Kaywarra, Injune, sold Droughtmaster heifers to 386c/kg, reaching a top of $1,452 to average $1,365.



Sand Country Beef Pty Ltd, The Plains, Injune sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 424c/kg, reaching a top of $1,707 to average $1,561.



C.J and D.M and R.S and M.A Harland, Glenolive, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 424c/kg, reaching a top of $1,685 to average $1,569.



WA. and FL. Rae, Toobeah, sold Angus-cross steers to 422c/kg, reaching a top of $1,515 to average $1,469.



AK Grazing Pty Ltd, Austral Park, Injune sold Angus-cross steers to 420c/kg, reaching a top of $1,746 to average $1,592.



AK Grazing Pty Ltd, Austral Park, Injune sold Angus-cross heifers sold to 372c/kg, reaching a top of $1,400 to average $1,251.

Kelvin Hafey, Mt Blunt, Tambo sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 398c/kg, reaching a top of $2,310 to average $1,751.



PJ and DM Freeman, Monclova, Surat, sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 390c/kg, reaching a top of $1,824 to average $1,644.



K.E. and T.I. Sainty, Stakeyard, Wallumbilla sold Charolais-cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1,945 to average $1,945.



Dwyers Transport, Towri, Warren, NSW, sold Droughtmaster steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1,698 to average $1,523.



AJ Webber, Mellish Park Grazing, Neenah Park Station, Longreach, sold Brahman steers to 362c/kg, reaching a top of $1,784 to average $1,619.



Keddstock Pty Ltd, Moongool, Yuleba sold Charolais-cross steers to 350c/kg, reaching a top of $2,103 to average $2,050.



Keddstock Pty Ltd, Moongool, Yuleba sold Charolais heifers to 340c/kg, reaching a top of $2,006 to average $1,791.



RJ, MA and MJ Phillips, Currawong, Mitchell, sold Brahman-cross steers to 342c/kg, reaching a top of $1,924 to average $1,641.



Hornick Rural, Junedale, Injune, sold Charolais-cross heifers to 392c/kg, reaching a top of $1,272 to average $1,272.

P and H.A. Sanderson, Mundalya, Yuleba, sold Angus-cross heifers to 378c/kg, reaching a top of $1,304 to average $1,207.



Rosehearty Grazing Co, Koonong Downs, Muckadilla, sold Santa Gertrudis-cross heifers to 358c/kg, reaching a top of $1,676 to average $1,451.



Rosehearty Grazing Co, Koonong Downs, Muckadilla sold Santa Gertrudis-cross cows and calves sold to $2,575 per unit, averaging $2,513 per unit.



Ian Duff, Duffields, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 348c/kg, reaching a top of $1,528 to average $1,516.



Dalco Pastoral Co, Sugarleaf, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis-cross heifers to 340c/kg, reaching a top of $1,264 to average $1,264.



South Westgrove Cattle Co Pty Ltd, South Westgrove, Injune sold Santa Gertrudis-cross cows to 291c/kg, reaching a top of $1,839 to average $1,636.



RA and LJ Jones, Sandy Creek, Yuleba sold Angus-cross cows to 290c/kg, reaching a top of $1,843 to average $1,812.



CA Crozier and TF Rule, Tyrone, Charleville sold Brahman-cross cows to 290c/kg, reaching a top of $1,794 to average $1,534.

