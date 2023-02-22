A YARDING of 6014 head greeted buyers at the weekly Roma store sale on Tuesday and prices remained firm across most categories.
Steers were in high demand with steers weighing in the 330 to 400 kilogram category the largest of the sale with 829 head on offer and prices reached a top of 488 cents a kilogram or $1736 a head, while most in the section averaged 410c/kg or $1491/hd.
The next biggest section of Tuesday's sale was the 791 head in the 400kg-500kg category, which topped at 426c/kg or $1912, while the overall average was 362c/kg or $1605.
Of the 531 head in the 280kg-330kg range, prices rose to a top of 528c/kg or $1637 to average 453c/kg or $1391, while 373 head went up for bids in the 200kg-280kg range with a top of 600c/kg or $1414 and an average of 506c/kg or $1256.
Rounding out the offering of steers was 48 head that weighed 200kg or less, which topped at 632c/kg or $1134 to average 625c/kg or $1079.
Read Also:
It was a similar story in the heifer categories with 512 head on offer in the 330kg-400kg range topping at 405c/kg or $1528 to average 358c/kg or $1287.
In the 280kg-330kg range, the 445 head yarded reached 392c/kg or $1272 to average 342c/kg $1036, while the 204 head that weighed from 400kg-500kg range topped at 354c/kg or $1676 to average 324c/kg or $1417.
Lighter heifers in the 200kg-280kg averaged 345c/kg or $855 for the 228 entered and topped at 424c/kg or $1026, while the nine heifers weighing under 200kg averaged 387c/kg or $650 to top at 424c/kg or $707.
The 495 cows in the 500kg-600kg range sold to a top of 291c/kg or $1689, while the 295 cows weighing more than 600kg reached 295c/kg or $2550 to average 285c/kg or $1846.
The 246 cows in the 400kg-500kg range averaged 259c/kg or $1220 to top at 290c/kg or $1425, while lighter cows reached a top of $1027.
A strong yarding of bulls for the meatworks market sold well, reaching a top of $3068 to average from $1228 to $1674 depending on weight.
Despite no pregnancy-tested-in-calf females being yarded, a strong offering of 142 cows with calves reached a top of $2575 a unit to average $1977 a unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.