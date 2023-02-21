PRICES at this week's Moreton cattle sale remained firm for cows while feeder and backgrounder prices eased.
Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 485 head of cattle at this week's sale, which was slightly up by about 20 head from last week.
Less cows came to hand this week and sold firm on last week's rates.
Limited quality feeder and backgrounder cattle were yarded and sold to reduced competition, with rates easing by 10 cents across the board.
A larger number of four-and-six-tooth Brahman-cross heifers came to hand and sold consistently around the 310 cents a kilogram to 330 c/kg mark.
Read Also:
Weaner steers and heifers from the Zwynenberg family sold for 437c/kg and 375c/kg or $1340 a head and $1031/hd respectively.
Usher Pastoral consigned pasture-fed trade heifers which made 338c/kg to come back at $1472.
A run of four-tooth pasture heifers from Mackland Grazing Family Trust sold to 333c/kg or $1596.
Joe and Jess Brennand sold heavy feeder steers for 379c/kg to return $1740.
Pens of pasture steers from Mark Bowden (Pastoral Group) Pty Ltd sold for 330c/kg to realize $1772.
Brett Telford sold medium weight cows for 297c/kg to return $1694.
Heavy cows from Wendy Callinan made 299c/kg or $1952.
The Stenzel family consigned pens of heavy cows that made 298c/kg to come back at $1630.
A bull from Wendy Callinan made 256c/kg or $2190.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.