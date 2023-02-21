Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Prices firm as yarding increases at Moreton cattle sale

Updated February 22 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A total of 485 head were yarded for this week's Moreton cattle sale.

PRICES at this week's Moreton cattle sale remained firm for cows while feeder and backgrounder prices eased.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.