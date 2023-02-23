Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ex-Army drone tech takes on farm black spots

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
February 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mirragin managing director Rob Sutton is working with Spooky Action CEO Rahul Tiwari on tethered drone technology. Picture: Brandon Long

A former army engineer who started his own drone consultancy firm has set his sights on ag and rural Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.