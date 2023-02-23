Ex-Army drone tech takes on farm black spots

A former army engineer who started his own drone consultancy firm has set his sights on ag and rural Australia.
Rob Sutton, who has traditionally worked with corporations and government since founding Mirragin in 2017, is just months away from launching a new service designed to fix black spots on farms, which he hopes will improve the rollout of ag tech.
Using either a drone or a helium balloon, farmers will be able to send a 4G/45 or WiFi device 100m into the air for hours or even days to improve mobile coverage, access to smart tractors, ear tags and other devices.
The drone solution can fly up to 100m high using a tethered power cable housed in a base station, allowing more than 10 hours of runtime.
"When I saw what was happening with drones, I could see how people were using them, but then I could see all of the ways that people could use them," Mr Sutton said.
"What we were finding in a lot of our conversations was: 'we really want to do this, we really want to roll out this technology, but we can't, because we don't have good communications'.
"Smart tractors, robotics, autonomous systems on farms, fruit pickers - all of those kinds of things - you can't use them if you don't have access to good communications."
The Brisbane-based engineer said there were companies already out there trying to solve communications issues in different ways and their goal was to complement them.
"Starlink, for example - you may have a terminal at the homestead and then our devices connect into that terminal for communications devices that are on the ground," he said.
"We're nowhere near as expensive as trying to build a tower, and because we're in the air, it means that we've got much greater range and a much greater ability to pick up signals like smart sensors."
Mr Sutton said he was particularly excited about how smart tech could reduce input costs, pesticide, fertiliser and water use.
Mirragin held a soft launch of the system at the Agtech and Logistics Hub's GroundUp Agtech showcase day at Wellcamp last week, with an official launch due mid year.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
