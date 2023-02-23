Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ranchlands: Buffel grass country for backgrounding and fattening

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

RANCHLANDS is an elevated, mostly frost free 2586ha (6391 acre) buffel grass property well suited to backgrounding and fattening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.