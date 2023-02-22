Queensland Country Life
Longreach by-election close fought by David Paterson, Ingrid Miller

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated February 22 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
David Paterson knocks in another coreflute for his by-election campaign. Picture supplied.

Longreach grazier David Paterson has come from behind to take the Longreach Regional Council by-election by a mere 11 votes.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

