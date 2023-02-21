Queensland Country Life
Clifton Show stud cattle dominated by K5X Angus

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated February 21 2023 - 9:15pm, first published 9:00pm
Supreme exhibit was K5X Steamroller with Jamie Hollis and Wannapa Foytong.

Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith of K5X stud, Allora, certainly made their presence felt at the Clifton Show last weekend.

