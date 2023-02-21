Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith of K5X stud, Allora, certainly made their presence felt at the Clifton Show last weekend.
The couple walked nine stud Angus cattle off their truck to complete in the Black Angus Feature sale and finished the day as the most successful competitors overall, in the stud cattle judging.
Their winning highlight's included the supreme exhibit of the show with their Angus bull K5X Steamroller G167.
K5X Steamroller G167 was earlier the grand champion Angus bull.
Mr Hayward said Steamroller G167 stood second under 12 months class at the Ekka last year.
"This was our first show for the season for us and Steamroller will go to Sydney Royal, then the Ekka, and we will sell him at our spring bull sale at Roma," Mr Hayward said.
"He is one of the first son's of the Karoo K46 Reality, who we bought three years ago, and they are showing great temperament, and good growth for age."
Judges Grame Hopf, Graham Wicks, and Donald Patch were unanimous with their choice of supreme exhibit.
Mr Hopf said Steamroller G167 was the most structurally correct animal in the ring.
"Coupled with the fact he was a good free moving bull, with an abundance of muscle, that made him a clear winner," Mr Hoft said.
Mr Hopf said overall the 14 breeds represented at the Clifton Show were of Royal Show standard.
Champion led steer was a black Limousin steer exhibited by Blake and Tegan Dawson, while reserve champion steer was a apricot Limousin steer exhibited by Luke and Emily Kahler.
Judge Gary Noller said both steers represented two different market specifications.
"The champion steer steer is ideal for the supermarket trade, while the reserve is ideal for the export trade.
"Both these steers will really make really good eating," Mr Noller said.
He said of the 35 headed he judged, the overall quality and finish of the exhibits was outstanding.
In the young paraders competition, the winner in the under 12 years was Fletcher Skillington, Dalveen, while the under 15 years was Georgia Mulcahy, Warwick, and the under 25 years was Brooke Iseppi, Dalby.
Judge Grame Hopf said all three paraders certainly knew what they were doing and exhibited an excellent presentation.
"Fletcher loves what he is doing and knew his animal very well, while Georgia tucked herself into the back of her animal to be in control, and Brooke was a professional," Mr Hopf said.
Interbreed results
British supreme bull: (Angus) K5X Steamroller S167, S Hayward and K Smith.
British supreme female: (Angus) K5X Design 57, S Hayward and K Smith.
European supreme bull: (Limousin) Yuranga Park Sharp Shooter, Mitchell Lollback.
European supreme cow: (Limousin) Fernvale QT Pie, Ray Zahnow
