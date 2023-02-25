Fuel your caffeine fix at some of these hidden gems along the Warrego Highway

If you're travelling from the west into the big smoke of Brisbane, or vice versa, you're more than likely going to need a couple of cuppas to tackle the long drive ahead.
But outside of the servos and Maccas drive-thru, you might not know where to refuel your caffeine supply.
Queensland Country Life has got you covered with a list of hidden gems, the cracking coffee shops you may not have known about along the Warrego Highway.
Gidgee's Kill for a Cuppa Coffee Shop, Morven
To kick off our coffee quest, we're starting in the town of Morven, one hour east of Charleville.
Open to travellers in the months of March to November, Gidgee's Kill for a Cuppa Coffee Shop is located just off the highway at Gidgee's Bush Camp, an ideal place for travellers to pull up stumps for a longer-term stay.
While at this stop, visitors can also browse the range of iconic Gidgee Smith PVC bags or garden art up for sale while waiting for their takeaway coffees.
Alternatively, the Gidgee team also run a mobile coffee trailer that parks up in downtown Morven on weekdays during the cooler months, generally between 6.30am to 12pm.
Beck's Chopping Board, Roma
Located at The Big Rig, one of the Roma's biggest attractions, Bec's Chopping Board is the perfect place to stop for a coffee and the chance to break up your trip with a little adventure.
Boasting some of the best breakie and lunch options in town, visitors are able to work off their pancakes or burgers by climbing to the top of the Big Rig, and enjoy a cracking view once they reach the 40-metre high observation deck.
Beck's is open from 5:30am to 2pm on weekdays, 7am to 2pm on Saturdays and 8am to 12pm on Sundays.
Calico Cottage, Wallumbilla
The town of Wallumbilla may not look like much at first glance, but there's no doubt that hospitality is something it does have in spades.
The ladies at Calico Cottage have been serving up smoko for almost 32 years, and while it may not seem the most obvious place for a pitstop, you won't be sorry after devouring some of their delicious baked goods.
Although the Devonshire tea and scones are clearly a highlight, there is plenty more to see at this stop, which doubles as a gift shop and history museum.
Volunteer Dawn Bailey said visitors popped in for a coffee, but left with a basketful of handmade items and tasty treats, along with a greater knowledge of the region's history.
"People can not only have their cuppas, they can also browse through the history," she said.
"So it's not just a tea and coffee stop, it's somewhere they can relax, and wander."
Callico Cottage is currently run by a group of 12 volunteers, seven days a week, but Ms Bailey said they could use a few more helping hands as the tourist season started to ramp up again.
Henderson House at Dulacca
Possibly the most unassuming coffee shop on our journey, Henderson House in the town of Dulacca is just the place for travellers looking for a quirky spot to stop.
Visitors are able to escape the heat, sit down for a coffee, browse the range of locally made homewares and accessories, and enjoy some puppy-time with owner Julie Nixon's cute bunch of corgis.
Henderson House also offers accommodation to those looking for a longer rest, and Ms Nixon said she is hoping to see more guests return as the summer weather cools down and the tourist season heats up.
Ludwig and Will Specialty Coffee van, Miles
If you've ever driven through Miles on a Thursday, Friday, or weekend morning, chances are you will have seen a group of people gathering outside a little black and white van parked outside the Crossroads Caravan Park, cuppa in hand.
The Ludwig and Will Specialty Coffee van is a great place to stop if you're in need of a quick pick-me-up, a friendly face and a chat to break up your drive.
Owned by a local family, the Taylors can often be found serving up coffees through their van window at events around the region.
"Our small team all love making coffee and we put a lot of effort into making sure it tastes great," they said.
Charley's Creek Cafe, Chinchilla
You don't have to venture far off the highway to reach Charley's Creek Cafe in Chinchilla, a familiar favourite for truckies in the know but a stop that is often unknown to the average traveller, that is until they try one of their lip-smacking iced coffees or milkshakes.
A great place to pull up if you are travelling with kids or dogs, this stop is located on the western side of town, with plenty of room to stretch the legs and run off the impending sugar high.
Open from 5.30am on weekdays and staying late until 9pm Friday and Saturday nights, there is ample opportunity for visitors to enjoy the old-school vibes and one of Charley's hunger-quashing burgers.
Butcher's Pantry Coffee and Takeaway, Dalby
A butcher shop might not be your first thought when chasing a coffee, but the guys at the Butcher's Pantry Cafe in Dalby serve up a mean cappuccino, with a side steak sandwich of course.
Serving up hearty meals, hotbox favourites or something sweet to keep your sugar levels up, this stop is sure to have something to keep each and every passenger happy for the remainder of the trip.
No matter what time you're passing through, Butcher's Pantry is the ideal spot for travellers, offering coffee and food from 4.30am on weekdays, 5am on Saturdays, 5.30am on Sundays, and closing at 8pm.
The Girls' Coffee Bar, Marburg
If you're almost close enough to see the city limits but starting to fade, then The Girls' Coffee Bar at Marburg could just be your saving grace.
Located halfway between Toowoomba and Brisbane, this coffee shop is a convenient place for travellers to easily grab something to go, also with the option of sitting down for breakfast or lunch, between 6am and 2pm on weekdays, and 7am to 3pm on weekends.
Owners Jody and Katrina have been serving quality brews for 11 years, and although there have been a few more servos pop up in that time, the pair said they were very grateful to old and new customers for choosing to stop at The Coffee Bar.
