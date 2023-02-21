Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Banana Shire Council mayor Nev Ferrier urges landholders to seek legal advice before entering land deals with energy companies

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
February 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banana Shire Council mayor Nev Ferrier urging landholders to seek legal advice before entering deals with energy companies in the shire. Pictures supplied by Banana Shire Council

A central Queensland mayor is urging landholders in his shire to exercise caution when they're entering a business arrangement with energy and renewable companies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.