A central Queensland mayor is urging landholders in his shire to exercise caution when they're entering a business arrangement with energy and renewable companies.
The Banana Shire Council have recently seen an influx of developers and energy companies into the shire seeking to secure viable land.
The shire currently has 21 renewable energy projects in varying stages of development, ranging from early planning to commencing operations.
While he recognising the benefits of renewables to the Shire and Queensland, Banana Shire Council mayor Nev Ferrier is emphasising the importance of landowners understanding their rights and not entering into land access agreements without adequate legal representation.
"I've heard of farmers being approached by more than one company," Mayor Ferrier said.
"They don't have to meet with any of them, and they shouldn't be signing anything without getting advice from a legal expert."
The Mayor warned of the pitfalls that landowners could fall victim to when signing agreements prematurely, citing agreements that tie up the land and limit access and prohibitive restrictions placed on land so the farmer might not be able to carry out his normal operations.
Mr Ferrier warned of a lack of transparency coming from some companies.
"There are also developers running "flip deals," where they offer big money to farmers and then go and sell their projects to bigger companies," he said.
"The problem is, the farmer doesn't know who or what will be built on their property for the next 30 plus years."
Mr Ferrier stressed that residents should ensure the long-term contracts and access agreements are seen by a knowledgeable lawyer and that there are resources available for landowners who are being approached.
"Not all of the people talking to you have your best interests at heart-they may even be slipping stuff in," he said.
"Developers are all in a race to tie up grid capacity and are using very competitive tactics to achieve business dominance.
"Some companies might offer big access to cash just to stop their competitors from getting access to the grid.
"You can ask the energy companies to pay for an individual consultant as well as a lawyer to assist you. Don't just rush in and sign; we have time, and they have deep pockets.
Mr Ferrier said landholders should press hard on biosecurity issues and seek help from organisations like Agforce or their own industry groups for advice.
"It's a bit like the gold rush of days gone by," he said.
"We want to ensure there are better frameworks for everyone and we're dealing with a lot.
"Not only are we dealing with the lack of real problems with transport and roads but we're also battling for our farmers and their neighbours about the impact of these projects on our residents."
Mr Ferrier said council is currently looking to host their own energy summit in the coming months to ensure the community is informed.
"We intend to have energy companies present but also the transmission companies and top lawyers that know the rights of the farmers in these situations," he said.
"There is also an infrastructure commissioner, Mr Andrew Dyer, and we are inviting him to the region to address the community."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
