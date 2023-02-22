When some of Australia's leading restaurants and chefs are positioned nearby, it's a massive win for food producers.
The Noosa region's food culture has exploded in recent years with everything from fine dining restaurants to dude food brew bars.
This food boom has been a big win for Gympie region growers and producers like Woolooga rosella farmers Greg Petersen and Cecilia 'CC' Diaz-Petersen.
The couple, that also grow a variety of tomatoes, cape gooseberry, chilli, okra, bitter melon, snake bean and gem squash on their property, started a 'Big Rosella Festival' in 2016 but have evolved the event into a rosella themed field day to take advantage of the growing interest in eating local from the neighbouring regions.
"The chefs and restaurants have realised they have all this right here in their backyard," she said.
"They can get produce delivered straight into their restaurants, sometimes picked within 24 hours.
"And it's great value, it is so much cheaper for them to buy direct and they are paying the farmer a fair price. They are getting the fresh produce, the connection and they are able to tell the farmers story on a beautiful plate of food."
Ms Diaz-Petersen also said the event name change from "festival" to "field day" was about strengthening the focus on to food education and connecting consumers with producers.
"Last year we changed it from the Big Rosella Festival to Big Rosella Field Day because really when people think of a festival they think of a huge commercial event, but what we do is really different," she said.
"We are about creating a food experience straight from the farm.
"You get to be at the farm and know what happens here and connect with small producers in our community that all support each other, so it's exploring, discovering taste, education and a bit of fun."
The Petersens grow what is believed to be Australia's largest rosella crop but the mild, wet summer has led to a slightly smaller number of plants so far this year.
Over the last decade the rosella-loving couple have expanded their farming business to include a commercial kitchen, value-adding with 105 different jams, chutneys, pickles and sauces branded as "CC's Kitchen."
Ms Diaz-Petersen said the last few years have been busy as more people strive to know exactly what they are putting on the kitchen table.
"COVID has played a part, more than anytime I can think of local was at the heart of it all," she said.
"People wanted to know where their food comes from, they wanted to support their producers, how hard things had been for growers.
"Farmers keep producing food because they know people need it and there has been a revival of respect and people are more conscious of food miles, it's important. This little rosella fruit is becoming for us a sustainable crop to grow because we can grow it from seed and cover everything to the end of the process."
Petersen's Farm was one of 12 Queensland businesses to receive a State Government Agritourism Business Grant, delivered in partnership with the Queensland Farmers' Federation.
The Big Rosella Field Day will be held on May 6-7, 2023 at the Peterson's Woolooga property and feature farm tours, events, cooking displays and educational sessions.
