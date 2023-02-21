Byee Valley irrigation on offer

A HIGHLY productive Byee Valley irrigation property with an extensive frontage to Barambah Creek and upstream from Silverleaf Weir is headed to auction on March 24.
Located less than 10 minutes drive west of Murgon or about 45 minutes from Kingaroy, the 53 hectare (132 acre) freehold property in two titles is described as being 100 per cent deep chocolate/black soils typical to the region.
The property has been mostly laser levelled for row cropping and has a 45ha (111 acre) green area.
The flood irrigated farm has a 180 megalitre, 100 per cent supplemented water allocation from Barambah Creek.
The property is designed for efficiency with water from the 15 hydrants recycled through tailings drains and into a storage dam, where it can be reused on the farm.
The current cotton crop is due to be picked in April, but is excluded from the sale.
The very tidy property is also described as being suitable for a range of crops including grains, pulses, silage, lucerne hay or vegetables.
Infrastructure includes a four bedroom home with a new kitchen and bathroom with wrap around verandahs.
There is also a three bay garage, 33x20m machinery shed, a 18x15m machinery shed with an enclosed workshop, a large Pioneer rainwater tank for filling the spray rig, and an older shed, and a small set of timber yards with a loading ramp.
Grain storage includes four 50 tonne silos (including two with dryers), two 35t silos, two 10t silos with three phase power connected and all weather access on blue metal road base.
Irrigation pumps, gated irrigation pipes, trailers, spares, and a six inch grain auger are included in the sale.
The Byee Valley irrigation property will be auctioned by Belle Property in Kilkivan on March 24.
Contact Stuart Hill, 0418 764 158, Belle Property Maroochydore.
