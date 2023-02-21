Cattle, horse and even a camel brand burnt a permanent mark into a piece of the Kilkivan Hotel's history after a massive 'branding day' event to raise funds for the local school's cattle team.
Kilkivan State School cattle team parent and one of the organisers of last Sunday's bar branding day, Teresa Day, said she was "absolutely overwhelmed" by the community response, with 75 brands and more than 300 attendees helping to raise $7000 for the team.
"There was a really good vibe on the day, everyone said they didn't know why it hadn't been done before" she said.
"A lot of our locals and farming community brought in horse brands, lots of cattle brands and we even had a camel brand.
"With the camel brand being so large it did take quite a bit to heat up."
Ms Day, a commercial Droughtmaster producer from Mudloo Pastoral, said the money would be a big help for the school cattle team, which was only formed in 2019 when her two sons showed an interest in cattle and wanted their friends to share their passion.
"The kids think it is so amazing, they are just blown away by the support on the weekend" she said.
"The money will go towards purchasing some new four-legged friends because we can't get grants for animals, so our fundraising will go towards the purchase of animals.
"We will get into some more led steers, we had two last year and can double that to four this year and we will get some commercial steers as well so we are really happy."
The school team was open to breeds but had been extremely happy with their Limousin experience last year, so might consider them again.
Branding has been a hot topic since the state government initiated a review into Queensland's mandatory branding laws in November last year and Ms Day said the event opened conversation about the history of branding in the region and plenty of stories were swapped.
"Everyone had a story about their brand they would share," she said.
"Like it was their father's brand, or grandfather's brand or it had been in the family for so many years or registered to this property and had a special meaning."
With the branded timber slabs now to be installed in the pub's beer garden, Ms Day said she was unsure if they could do it all again next year, but hoped some form of community farming focused event could go ahead.
"I think we would run out of brands," she said.
"I think it might be a bit hard to do it again, but we would love to do the same type of thing next year we just need a new idea to bring everyone together."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.