Grain growers look to the skies when setting crop area intentions for 2023

Australia's 2022 winter crop plantings were close to record highs on the back of the favourable price outlooks in the lead-up to seeding, coupled with timely planting rains in most cropping regions.
For the most part, the good news then kept coming during the year - with the wetter than usual season resulting in a third consecutive record-breaking national harvest.
Preparations for the 2023 winter crop are already well underway as farmers secure seed, fertiliser and crop inputs ahead of planting in autumn.
Most farmers are still to finalise their planting intentions, including crop rotations they will use and changes to the total planted area.
Last year's bumper yields and favourable prices have eased the financial pressure on many farms.
This could see some growers lower their planting intentions without an ideal start to the season.
Increased planting costs, price outlooks and the seasonal weather outlook will also come into the mix as farmers finalise planting intentions.
Subsoil moisture levels are good across most areas following the above average rainfall in spring.
Farmers are anxious to see some improved rain again in the coming weeks to top-up soil moisture levels following hot, dry weather during the past three months.
Prospects of a drier weather pattern in 2023 may also come into the planting decisions, as farmers contemplate how much area they put into crop.
In its latest Climate Outlook statement, Australia's Bureau of Metrology (BoM) maintained its drier than usual long-range forecast overview.
For March to May, the Bureau said large areas of the state are likely to see below average rainfall and warmer than usual temperatures.
Some farmers are already building the chance of a less favourable season into the planning process as they slow grain sales and keep more grain on-farm as a fodder reserve.
Recent hot weather has resulted in the sorghum harvest gathering pace across southern Queensland and northern New South Wales.
Early yields have been well above average.
But yield potential in the late-planted sorghum crops is suffering with the dry weather.
Sorghum prices continued to firm last week on the back of reported fresh export sales despite the increase harvest pressure. Traders are reporting that China remains an active buyer.
