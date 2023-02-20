Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Photos

Chinchilla Melon Fest makes successful return | Photos and Video

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated February 20 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Any rumors that the future of the Chinchilla Melon Fest was in doubt were quickly squashed on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.