A TOTAL of 13,822 head were offered in the AuctionsPlus commercial cattle sales this week - up 15 per cent on last week although 20pc below the corresponding week last year.
Weaker demand in a softening cattle market was reflected in lower clearance rates and value over reserve, with red ink taking over the price tables this week.
Steer listings drove the increase in numbers this week with a 40pc rise, led by heavier weight steer categories, while heifers and breeding stock numbers were steady week-on-week.
Clearance rates are expected to lift over the next 48 hours as agents and buyers find a middle ground through post-sale negotiations.
Steers weighing 200-280kg averaged $1272/head this week across 572 head - down $56 and returning a clearance rate of 73pc.
From Richmond, North Queensland, a line of 102 Brahman steers aged nine to 12 months old and averaging 278kg lwt returned $1220/head, or 438c/kg lwt.
Listings of 280-330kg steers increased 22pc to 906 head this week and averaged $1423/head - down $59 from last week and reaching 73pc clearance rate.
From Lake Mundi, Southwest Victoria, a line of 30 Angus steers aged 10-12 months old and averaging 291kg lwt returned $1420/head - selling $100 over the reserve price.
Steers in the 330-400kg listings increased 87pc this week to 1792 head and averaged $1569/head for a 40pc clearance rate.
From Wandoan, Southern Queensland, a line of 120 Droughtmaster steers aged 12-16 months old and averaging 371kg lwt returned $1540/head, or 415c/kg.
Heavy steer listings increased 55pc to 1510 head and averaged $1,788/head - down $75 from last week for a 47pc clearance rate.
From Wagga Wagga, NSW, a line of 61 Angus steers aged nine to 11 months old and averaging 402kg lwt returned $1740/head, or 433c/kg lwt.
Young heifers were met with a softer market week-on-week with prices easing across the board.
Heifers weighing 200-280kg averaged $1124/head across the 666 head offered - down $81 from last week for a 55pc clearance rate.
From Tarago, NSW, a line of 18 Angus heifers aged 6-8 months old and averaging 276kg lwt returned $1300/head - $100 over the reserve price.
Listings of 280-330kg heifers were back 29pc this week at 422 head and averaged $1219/head - down $53 and achieving a 64pc clearance rate.
From Guluguba, Southern Queensland, a line of 43 Hereford heifers aged 11-14 months old and averaging 295kg lwt returned $1015, or 345c/kg lwt.
330-400kg heifer listings increased 31pc to 1407 head this week and averaged $1377/head - down $99.
From Walgett, NSW, a line of 85 Angus heifers aged nine to 11 months old and averaging 346kg lwt returned $1460/head, or 422c/kg lwt.
Heavy heifers averaged $1583/head this week across the 763 head listed - selling to a 43pc clearance rate and the average price falling $127.
From Tambo, Western Queensland, a line of 75 Santa Gertrudis heifers aged 16-24 months old and averaging 428kg lwt returned $1498/head, or 350c/kg lwt.
Weaker restocking demand was reflected in subdued clearance rates across the breeding stock categories this week, while some quality lines of PTIC cows helped support prices for the category.
The 834 head increased by $142 to average $2290/head, reaching a clearance rate of 53pc.
From Cunnamulla, Western Queensland, a line of 79 Santa Gertrudis PTIC cows aged three years old and averaging 436kg lwt returned $1760/head.
PTIC heifers continued to lead listings with 2351 head on offer averaging $2142/head - down $151 on last week.
From Cootamundra, NSW, a line of 43 Angus PTIC heifers aged 18-19 months old and averaging 448kg lwt returned $2540/head - $240 over the reserve price.
From Rosewood, NSW, a line of 38 Angus/Angus cross cows station mated to Angus bulls and with 38 calves at foot returned $3100/head.
The cows were 2.5 years old and averaged 424kg lwt. The calves sired by Angus bulls were five to six months old and averaged 180kg lwt.
AuctionsPlus commercial sheep and lamb listings eased on last week, with 80,083 head offered across the week - back 8pc on last week, and down 26pc on the corresponding week in 2022.
In a change from recent weeks, the sales were dominated by sheep, with the lamb offering experiencing a sharp decline on last week seeing a total of 33,884 head offered.
The reduced lamb offering lifted prices across all categories while sheep saw mixed prices and clearance as selective buying was a key trait of this week's sales.
Crossbred lambs registered a 14pc decline in listings this week, with a total of 15,496 head.
The category reached an 83pc clearance late Thursday, up from 69pc at the immediate conclusion of the auction.
Prices for the category continue to be impacted by weight and quality, ranging between $62-$151/head, to average $117/head - up $3 from last week.
From Lalbert, Victoria a line of 426 Composite/Merino Jun/Jul 2022 mixed sex trade lambs weighing 45kg lwt, returned the top price for the category at $151/head.
Merino wether lambs experienced a sharp contraction on last week's numbers, at 5661 head - back 43pc.
The decreased offering boosted the clearance rate for the category, reaching 56pc by late Thursday.
Prices were flat on last week, to average $89/head, selling to a top of $138. From Thallon, Qld two lines of 420 Poll Merino Aug/Sep 2022 drop store wether lambs weighing 33kg lwt returned $81/head.
Following three weeks of low offerings, Merino ewe lambs experienced a spike in listings with 1947 head, almost quadrupling last week's offering.
The increased offering failed to dampen prices, lifting $50 on last week to average $126/head.
From Lalbert, Victoria two lines of 245 Jun/Jul 2022 drop future breeder merino ewe lambs weighing 35kg lwt, returned $136 and $135/head.
First cross ewe lambs totaled 6615 head - easing 43pc on last week.
A subdued clearance rate reaching 17pc late Thursday highlights the continued impact of selective buying as producers look to secure certain genetics and types, while prices rose $52 on last week to average $192/head.
From Armatree, NSW a line of 255 Border Leicester/Merino Jun/Jul 2022 ewe lambs weighing 54kg lwt returned $210/head.
Composite/other breed lambs registered a 3,070 head offering - back 56 on last week.
Clearance reached 68pc late Thursday, up from 43pc at the immediate closure of the sale.
Prices for the category were broad ranging from $95 to $140 to average $125/head - up $5 on last week.
From Tahara, Victoria a line of 700 Jul/Aug 2022 composite store wether lambs weighing 41kg lwt returned $140/head to a buyer in South Australia.
Sheep numbers rose 14pc on last week, with 46,132 head on offer.
The biggest increase across sheep categories came from joined ewes lifting 64pc on last week to total 19,001 head.
The increased offering resulted in mixed clearance rates across all categories as buyer's decisions were impacted by genetics and quality, while prices rose for the majority of categories.
SIL Merino ewes experienced a large spike on last week, rising 127pc with 8,708 head listed.
The increased offering resulted in a subdued clearance at the immediate close of sale at 28pc - but rebounded to 54pc by late Thursday.
Prices for the category eased $37 on last week, to average $165/head.
From Peake, South Australia a line of 405 Poll Merino ewes rising six years of age, weighing 74kg lwt and SIL to White Suffolk rams returned $185/head.
SIL first cross ewes continue to sell to solid demand, with the 2,070 head reaching a 67pc clearance at the immediate close of sale.
Prices were broad ranging, from $101-$254, to average $187/head - easing $31.
The broad range in prices highlights the same story as first cross ewe lambs, with producers looking for certain genetics and types.
From Dubbo, NSW a line of 296 Border Leicester/Merino ewes aged three-five-years old, weighing 66kg lwt and SIL to Poll Dorset and Dorset Horn rams returned $174/head.
SIL Shedding breed ewes more than tripled on last week's offering with 2301 head listed.
Clearance reached 66pc late Thursday, up from 43pc at the immediate close of sale, while prices rose $47 on last week to average $203/head.
From Longford, Victoria a line of 248 White Dorper ewes aged 2.5 years-old, weighing 65kg lwt and SIL to Australian White rams returned $272/head and are headed north to a buyer in NSW.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets had a total of 5400 head offered across the category, easing 27pc on last week.
Prices ranged from $90-$204, to average $161/head - increasing $11 on last week while clearance reached 45pc by late Thursday.
A line of 145 Poll Merino ewes aged 16-17-months, weighing 51kg lwt from Knowsley, Victoria returned $160/head.
NSM Merino ewes averaged $91/head this week - easing $50.
The 8342 head offered sold to a 47pc clearance. From Tara, Queensland a line of 203 Merino ewes aged three-four years, weighing 57kg lwt returned $90/head.
Shedding breed ewes registered a $77 price increase this week, to average $289/head across the 2,608 head offered - selling to a 53pc clearance rate, up from 51pc last week.
A line of 53 Australia White Jul/Aug 2022' drop ewe lambs from Millicent, South Australia, weighing 38kg lwt the line sold for $310/head - $175 over reserve.
The offering of Merino wethers online continues to rise week-on-week with 3,565 head up 52pc.
Selling to a top of $156, the category averaged $129/head - rising $35 on last week.
Clearance rates reached 39pc late Thursday. From West Wyalong, NSW a line of 500 1.5-2.5-year-old, Merino wethers weighing 58kg lwt returned $156/head.
