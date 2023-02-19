Queensland Country Life
Steer listings leap 40pc as clearance rates drop

Updated February 20 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 10:00am
Clearance rates are expected to lift over the next 48 hours on AuctionsPlus as agents and buyers find a middle ground through post-sale negotiations. File picture

CATTLE

A TOTAL of 13,822 head were offered in the AuctionsPlus commercial cattle sales this week - up 15 per cent on last week although 20pc below the corresponding week last year.

