As fuel builds up in paddocks in western Queensland, training and communication have emerged as top priorities for people managing rural fire brigades in the state.
Rural Fire Service chief officer Joanne Greenfield, accompanied by chief superintendent Alan Gillespie and a number of Rural Fire Brigades of Queensland personnel, undertook a listening tour of brigades from Ilfracombe, Muttaburra, Barcoo, Barcaldine and Tambo areas last week.
The state government announced a frontline response reform package that will establish the Rural Fire Service as a separate entity, with its own dedicated budget, in October last year, and Ms Greenfield said the tour was an opportunity to ask brigades what they needed as part of that.
"As you know, the government announced last year the change in how emergency service is configured and a significant investment in the Rural Fire Service, in terms of dollars and people - a $10m uplift and 114 extra people," she said. "So we're out here asking brigades what's the best way to use those resources."
Ms Greenfield said they were aware that the previous long drought conditions were changing rapidly, meaning the bushfire risk was also changing.
"We're engaging early enough so we can help pre-position and get ready for bushfire season," she said.
"They're very keen on training, very keen on some additional equipment, so we'll look at that.
"(They're also) very keen on more support, so that helps us think about where we position those people, those extra full-time equivalents that we've got.
"It's great to come out and find out where the gaps are so we can then start filling them."
Aware of a lack of practical experience over the last decade of drought, Ms Greenfield said brigades from western Queensland were deploying to fires in the state's south west, which would build skills quickly.
Mayors and councillors included in discussions last week raised the need for fire danger awareness.
RFBAQ general manager Justin Choveaux said that as well as being the arm of government with the closest connection to people on the ground, councillors were often fire wardens and fighting fires with their own equipment.
He said Longreach Regional Council mayor Tony Rayner had raised the need for community education on fire danger ratings and warnings, based on the number of travellers camping on stock routes and riverbanks with open fires.
"A rural fire brigade volunteer in the Lake Eacham area called Frances Pelgrave developed Going West packs a number of years ago," Mr Choveaux said, explaining they contained information on fire danger ratings, setting and putting out camp fires, and other tips, which she distributed via truck stops and public stopping places in North Queensland.
He anticipated they would now be resurrected and restarted.
A 5000 litre water tank mounted on a body truck, a prototype for a system that would allow firefighters to stay at a fire front longer, preventing fires from getting out of control while 500L slip-on units were away being refilled, was the subject of much feedback.
Mr Choveaux said Longreach brigade members preferred the flexibility available from a 2000L trailer, while Barcoo and Barcaldine shire preferences were for the larger skid.
"The Barcaldine Regional Council told us they would use a number of these skids - in Alpha, Muttaburra and Barcaldine," he said.
"When you're having a bad day in fire season, you're not going to be Robinson Crusoe.
"Having one water tank is not going to cut it; this is a volume business we're talking about."
The feedback for improvements will be fed back to NuTank in Rockhampton for a final design, which could result in tanks being turned out within six week.
"Fire season is a fixed point in time, and the latest it's probably going to start is November when you get your dry storms, but it could start at any time," Mr Choveaux said.
"Let's turn the handle on the machine and crank it out, and if that means the RFBAQ needs to be the one who facilitates it to make it happen quicker - but at the end of the day it's going to be a government asset."
Mr Choveaux said the plan for large tanks and trailers didn't mean any of the 3500 slip-on units would be taken away.
"In dealings they've had recently with the fire service, it's been about having to justify the equipment you have on your property, because you haven't had a fire in eight years," he said.
"All those slip-on units and thousand litre trailers that are out there, everyone gets to keep them.
"This is in addition to equipment that will be supplied in local hubs that will be supplied to keep people on the ground for longer."
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.