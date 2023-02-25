For Waraba Creek Droughtmaster stud principal David Trask, the 2022 Droughtmaster National Female Sale provided the perfect opportunity to infuse a varied mix of genetics into his young herd.
Mr Trasks Droughtmaster stud enterprise is a new venture for B&B Pastoral, which operates across several properties in the Moreton Bay region. He runs the business with his daughter Breeanna, and manager Bruce Tremain-Hill.
"We run four mobs of cattle at the moment, consisting of two commercial herds and two stud Droughtmaster herds. We currently have five stud bulls and close to 60 stud cows across our properties," Mr Trask said.
He said for the last three to four years they've been busy building the stud operation, which commenced with the acquisition of their first stud bull from the High Country Droughtmaster sale.
"Originally this bull was acquired to introduce lighter coloured animals to our existing commercial operations across a mix of Santa Gertrudis and Black Angus.
"The Droughtmaster had already won my attention and the purchase of this bull demonstrated the breed's good nature and overall benefits. We then bought our first stud female mob of 30 head from a retiring Droughtmaster stud at Conondale."
Their initial primary stud operation was situated at Wamuran, and was originally intended to be a more boutique operation, though they're now on their third season of calving there.
As part of their expansion program Mr Trask acquired a larger property at Wamuran and has been busy preparing what was formerly an old dairy before it was transformed into forestry. This country is a mix of undulating country with an abundance of creek flats as Waraba Creek runs right through the middle of the property ensuring a year round supply of feed and water.
Mr Trask said since introducing the Droughtmaster he has found that calving rates have increased and calf size is low providing less calving difficulty.
"Our Droughtmaster-sired calves power on in size from the day they hit the ground and the growth rates have been impressive in comparison to other breeds that we've had over the years."
He said as they're relatively new to Droughtmaster stud operations, they're still learning the ropes on what they want in their animals.
"Over time as we learn more we'll start to be more selective on what we keep and what goes to market."
They normally rest their stud bulls after joining and try to join so that they have their stud stock calving close to Christmas periods.
"We generally run our commercial herd in a similar program. Calves are weaned at seven to nine months and are marketed, depending on size, at 12 to 16 months. We do run a replacement heifer program as well but we're selective on what we keep based on grow out rate and the ease of animal."
To progress the Waraba Creek stud forward, the Trasks and Mr Tremain-Hill have attended the last two National Female Sales. They bought 16 heifers from multiple vendors at last year's sale.
"We were looking for quite varied traits. With this range of genetics we can get results that we can build on.
"Generally speaking we're currently looking at size of frame, weight for age and temperament. We bought a mix of ages last year so some of our girls were aged up a bit before joining, the older animals have been joined and we are currently calving.
"So far we're seeing a good calving rate with close to 90 per cent already having calved across the entire herd and the remainder appearing heavy in calf. It's looking like a good year."
Mr Trask said at the National sale a good selection of studs are present.
"This allowed us to purchase a good mix of different genetics, which is good when you're starting out and need to get a good cross section to learn from. We'll probably head up again this year and look for something different. We're learning what we like and what we don't."
He said they're looking forward to seeing their calves from last year's purchases from the younger cows.
"We mixed them in with our first heifers and we bought another bloodline to introduce to the herd so it'll be interesting to see what comes from that.
"We're also hoping that we can get paddocks finished at our bigger farm so we can get our stud operation organised at one premises."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
