Passing of truck driver Wayne 'Bull' Waite of Wandoan

Updated February 19 2023 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
Wayne 'Bull' Waite.

Wandoan truck driver Wayne 'Bull' Waite is being remembered as a polite, gentle soul who respected people and prided himself on getting client's cattle to sale bruise-free.

