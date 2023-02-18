Wandoan truck driver Wayne 'Bull' Waite is being remembered as a polite, gentle soul who respected people and prided himself on getting client's cattle to sale bruise-free.
Bull, aged 63, died suddenly of a heart attack on December 12 last year.
He was born in Brisbane on October 1, 1959, the second child of Tom and Joan Waite. He had an elder sister Donna and younger sister Sharon.
Legend has it that his nickname came from his father as a toddler as he was very definitely, a 'bully fellow', and it stuck.
He attended Moorooka Primary School and then Salisbury High but the highlight of each year was spending school holidays at his uncle and aunt Dave and Pam Symes' place at Valley View, Wandoan.
After leaving school at 15, he moved there, working around the area for a few years before his love of trucks saw him buy his first Mack.
From then on, he would only ever buy Macks, something he copped a ribbing for at times, but his loyalty remained firm.
Bull moved into town, bought a house and had a shed built, where he had his own business - D&W Transport - which he worked with his family.
That was the start of calling Wandoan home, which he was still doing 48 years later.
He often had mates stay over, with many good time remembered - the housewarming, his 50th birthday and many off-the-cuff gatherings.
Often seen at Roma cattle sales, Bull was well known and respected throughout the wider area, where his reliability and good name preceded him.
It was as a big community supporter of Wandoan that he was best known, sponsoring the Wandoan Junior Football Club and the local bull ride at the annual rodeo.
If he could buy it in town, he did.
Bull's last ride was the truck convoy from his shed to the cemetery where the Wandoan Football Club formed a guard of honour.
He will be sadly missed by many family and friends.
