Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Clifton Show attracts solid crowd

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated February 18 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Clifton Show did not disappoint on Saturday with a strong showing of exhibits in most sections making it a premier event on the Darling Downs circuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.