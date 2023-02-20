Queensland Country Life
Lane gets excited about cattle shows

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated February 20 2023 - 9:14pm, first published 9:00pm
Lane Passmore paired up with Meldon Park Tiger Lily to win grand champion parader, and is with Lorraine Hayward, stud cattle steward of the Clifton show. Picture supplied.

He might be only eight years old, but Lane Passmore, Benjarra Limousins, Ellandowan, showed many older exhibitors how it was done in the all breed's heifer show parader's component at the Clifton show, held over the weekend.

