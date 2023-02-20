He might be only eight years old, but Lane Passmore, Benjarra Limousins, Ellandowan, showed many older exhibitors how it was done in the all breed's heifer show parader's component at the Clifton show, held over the weekend.
Leading the Meldon Park Tiger Lilley Simmental heifer, Lane claimed the under 12 years, before being sashed the grand champion parader, against many exhibitors twice his age.
He said he just loves parading cattle at shows and has been doing just that since he was four years old.
"You really have to get the feet right, the spine needs to be straight, and look at the judge at all times," Lane said.
"The reason I love it, is you learn more things about cattle if you compete, and you get involved in all the activities."
He said his win was very exciting, and he was shaking with excitement, when he went up against the under 15 and under 25 winners.
Lane said it was his mum Bec Skene who has taught him the most about exhibiting cattle, but dad, Ben Passmore, had shown him showing skills too.
"My three favourite breeds are Simmentals, Limousins, and Herefords," he said.
The Simmentals Lane is talking about are Meldon Park, Limousins owned by the Skene family, and Benjarra Limousins owned by the Passmore family, while the Herefords he gets involved in are his aunt and uncle's Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore, Kalara Herefords, Clifton.
Lane said he would attend about one show a month, and the next one was Pittsworth.
"I really get excited the night before a show," he said.
Judge Graham Wicks said Lane's parading was all round outstanding exhibition.
Lane's grandmother, Sandra Passmore, was ringside at Clifton, to see her grandson compete and said she was very proud.
"I encouraged both my children Ben and Mikayla, to compete from the same age," she said.
"It was lovely to watch and see him win, and I think it of good educational value as well. "
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.