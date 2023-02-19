Queensland Country Life
Tablelands Better Beef Open Day grows in 2023

By Lea Coghlan
Updated February 21 2023 - 11:24am, first published February 19 2023 - 1:00pm
Alyssa Kidd, Maple Downs Murray Grey stud, at the 2022 open day. Picture: Supplied

The overwhelming success of a multi-breed beef stud open day in Far North Queensland has prompted organisers to expand its format to two days this year.

