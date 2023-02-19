The overwhelming success of a multi-breed beef stud open day in Far North Queensland has prompted organisers to expand its format to two days this year.
Approaching its fifth year, the Tablelands Better Beef Open Day has welcomed hundreds of visitors since 2019, helping promote the region as a seedstock nursery for northern Australia.
The number of participating studs has increased from nine in year one to 14 last year - the latter offering 13 breeds - with studs welcoming up to 250 people on the previous day-long format.
Visitors surveyed during last year's open day were overwhelming with their feedback - they needed more time to visit more studs.
As a result, this year's event, to be held on August 12 and 13, will divide studs into the northern and southern Tablelands.
Organising committee president Nick Trompf said the event's success was largely due to the collaboration of breeders across a host of different cattle breeds, all with a key goal of being commercially focussed.
"The difference with our event is that visitors get to see the seedstock, the parents, the bulls and heifers in their natural environment," Mr Trompf, who participates with his Tallangalook Shorthorns and Santa Gertrudis stud, said.
"Its great to be able to walk across the paddock and show visitors the sire of the bull or the dam of that bull.
"It gives the buyers much more confidence that they are not just looking at show fed bulls in the show ring; it's very much commercially focussed."
Mr Trompf said the event's expansion to two days would better suit both participating studs, for animal welfare, and visitors, particularly those that travel long distances to attend.
"We have found every year, in particular last year, a lot of station people travelling from the Cape and the Gulf to attend," Mr Trompf said.
"Our ambition was always to convince northern beef producers that they didn't have to go south to buy a good bull.
"What we didn't expect was southern producers to come and buy our bulls and return south.
"It's a real credit to our breeders.
"One of the messages we hear is that bulls bred in the north across all breeds are pretty tough and adapt much more easily going south, than bulls bred in easier climates south that come north into ticky, hot climates."
Mr Trompf said the recent success of flagship stud, Telpara Hills Brangus and Ultrablacks, which set a new Australian Brangus record when its bull Mach Five 920R4 sold for $150,000 at its on-property sale last year, and Baronessa Farming, whose Ultrablack bull, Baronessa Holloway, won the 2021 ACM Sire Shootout, highlighted the region's value as a seedstock nursery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.