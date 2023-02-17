WHISKEY-infused dry-aged steaks are delivering a flavoursome dining experience at The Regatta Hotel's popular Boatshed restaurant.
Introduced as an additional item to the already steak dominated menu by skilled Boatshed executive chef Lochlan Alexander, three distinct whiskey flavours are being offered: Yamazaki, a 12 year old mild flavoured Japanese whiskey; Maker's Mark, a popular sweeter US bourbon whiskey; and Laphroaig, a stronger peat flavoured whiskey from Scotland.
The 300 gram whiskey-infused steaks are cut from MB3+ Pure Prime 150 day grain fed whole sirloins, which were sourced from mainly British breeds cattle fed and processed at JBS's Beef City on the Darling Downs.
Chef Lochlan said the whole sirloins were coated with layers of whiskey-infused tallow up to six times and then dry aged for 40 days.
"We rendered down the fat trimmed from the sirloins as well as some other fat, which we infused with the whiskies and coated the whole sirloins," Lochlan said.
"After the dry aging process, the tallow was removed and the sirloins portioned into steaks, ready to be served through the restaurant."
The steaks are served with a light gravy made from the same whiskey to highlight the unique flavour.
Whiskey ambassador Jack Stacey, said each of the three whiskies being used by the Boatshed were very different.
"Each of the three whiskies are produced in very different situations and processes and each brings its own flavour profile the steaks," Mr Stacey said.
"The wonderful thing is taste is always about personal choice and the Boatshed has created three tremendous dishes with wide appeal."
JBS business development manager Denis Conroy said a marble score 3 sirloin was chosen to complement the whiskey flavour.
"We wanted to be sure the flavour of the whiskey would come through and not be outdone by the stronger flavour of some of the more highly marbled cuts," Mr Conroy said.
"Clearly it has worked a treat. The whiskey-infusion has worked extremely well, working perfectly with the soft texture and flavour of the steaks."
Whiskey Beef is expected to be on the Regatta Boatshed's menu for about the next 10 days.
