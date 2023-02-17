Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Cunnamulla farmstay Charlotte Plains again national grey nomad award winner

February 17 2023 - 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The artesian baths at Charlotte Plains become 'hot property' at sunset. Picture: supplied

The Charlotte Plains farmstay experience east of Cunnamulla is no stranger to tourism awards but for the first time has won the highest accolade in the national Grey Nomad awards presented on Friday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.