The Charlotte Plains farmstay experience east of Cunnamulla is no stranger to tourism awards but for the first time has won the highest accolade in the national Grey Nomad awards presented on Friday evening.
As well as snagging gold awards for Best Grey Nomad Farmstay or Station Stay and Best Grey Nomad Tour, the campground experience on the working sheep and cattle station with bore water baths received the silver award for Best Grey Nomad Historic Attraction and bronze for Best Grey Nomad Attraction.
On top of that it was named the Best of the Best of all entries as the finale to the awards presented at the Sunshine Coast.
The Best of the Best is handed to the winner that impressed the judges the most, as determined by the highest cumulative score from all winners.
In all, 11 Queensland operators won gold awards in the national tourism program that shines a light on the best places for travellers aged over 50 to stay and play around the country.
A total of 14 of the 21 tourism experiences named as the best in Australia for mature-age visitors were based in Queensland.
A fellow western Queensland attraction that's no stranger to the winners' list, Ilfracombe's Wellshot Hotel once again won the gold award for Best Grey Nomad Pub Stay, no doubt influenced by the bar stools shaped like cowgirls' bottoms.
The Outback Golf Masters, Australia's most remote golf tournament, won the gold award for Best Grey Nomad Festival or Event, while the 1930s castle in the rainforest at Mena Creek, Paronella Park took home the gold award for Best Grey Nomad attraction.
The Dumaresq River free camp at Texas was also sporting a national gold award on Friday night, as the Best Grey Nomad Freedom Stay.
The awards are judged by tourism leaders from across the country who offer valuable insights and detailed feedback to each entrant, ensuring nominees have practical tips to improve their tourism offering for the future benefit of their business, their community and visitors.
Awards director Kim Morgan said the awards provide verified information for mature-age visitors, helping guide their decisions on where to visit and what to include on a must-see road trip itinerary in 2023.
"Australians have long enjoyed epic road trips, starting in the post-war period when economic prosperity and the launch of Holden coincided. That love of the open road has never dimmed, and as Australia is a big country, knowing where to visit to experience something extraordinary is highly valuable," she said.
The judges said this year's winners reflected the exceptional experiences on offer to senior travellers.
"Each winner is playing a small yet critical role in assisting the Australian tourism sector recovery," they said.
Best of the Best: Charlotte Plains Outback Magic Station Stay (Outback Queensland)
