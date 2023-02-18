Queensland Country Life
PM says his government won't tamper with fuel tax credits

By - Allan Dingle, Qff President
February 19 2023 - 7:00am
Last week, the Prime Minister confirmed that the Federal Government would not be changing the Fuel Tax Credits Scheme.

