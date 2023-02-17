If you are heading for a cold frosty one at the Kilkivan Hotel this Sunday, pack your branding iron.
The Gympie region pub is inviting brand owners to drop by and burn their mark into a slab of timber that will become part of the waterhole's history.
Branders will be asked for a small fee to mark their mark which is going towards helping the newly formed Kilkivan State School Cattle Team.
Cattle team parent and one of the organisers of the bar branding day Teresa Day said the event had sparked strong interest in the community.
"John Panetta the pub owner said if you want to do a fundraiser let's brand some timber and get the locals involved," she said.
"There is already one slab at the pub with local's brands on it that was done more than 20 years ago, and John thought it would be good to update it and help the cattle team.
"We just put it out there and so far we have 50 brands coming."
Branding has been a hot topic since the state government initiated a review into Queensland's mandatory branding laws in November last year.
Ms Day, a commercial Droughtmaster producer from Mudloo Pastoral, feels branding the pub will help create a legacy of the region''s beef production industry.
"Just bring your brand, it will cost you $40 to put it on the board and that money goes to the cattle team," she said.
"It will be put up on the wall and no matter how many brands we get there will be a place for them.
We know a few of the brands we have coming are extremely old historical brands for this region, so it's a really good memorial piece to put up."
The Kilkivan State School Cattle Team was started in 2019 with students between year five and 10 invited to participate.
Ms Day said the program began when her two sons showed an interest in cattle and wanted their friends to share their passion.
"I've got two sons and they were interested in showing cattle and wanted mates to do it with them," she said.
"I spoke to the ag teacher and she said 'yeah, let's go for it' and it grew from there.
"The kids are absolutely loving it, the first year we had four involved and then it doubled to eight and this year we have 18 kids."
And the rapidly growing school cattle team is already proving they have plenty of potential in the beef industry.
"Last year was our first year with cattle, before that we just did virtual judging and education sessions," she said.
"We got our first two led steers and we took them through to the Wide Bay school hoof and hook competition and we actually took that out with the winner.
"The kids were very excited."
The Kilkivan Hotel was formerly owned by well-known tent boxing promoter Fred Brophy, but was purchased by John Panetta and his family in 2022.
The pub branding kicks off at 11am and a spit roast lunch and dinner will be available.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.