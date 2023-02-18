IF you rent out your holiday home all income received in relation to that property needs to be included in your tax return.
If the property is owned with others, the rent and deductions should be apportioned in the same percentage as your legal interest in the property.
Generally income from rental properties is not classed as business income so small business incentives such as the immediate asset write off do not apply.
Costs allowed as a tax deduction against your rental income include advertising for a tenant, body corporate fees, cleaning, council rates, insurance, interest on loans, agent's fees, repairs and maintenance etc.
Expenses will need to be apportioned where the property is only available for rent for part of the year, is partly used for private use, only part of the property is used to earn rent or you charge less than market rent to family or friends who use the holiday home.
You could also claim a proportion of expenses for the period that the property is not rented out if it is genuinely available for rent.
It must be advertised to the general public and not only to a select few.
There should not be any unreasonable conditions on renting out the property for example setting a higher-than-normal rent value or requiring references for short holiday stays.
If the property is rented to family and friends at a below market value rate, you are only able to claim a deduction for expenses up to either the proportion of expenses for that time or the amount of rent received.
You are not able to claim a loss for that period of rental.
Expenses you are unable to claim against rental income also include the acquisitions costs of the property, travel expenses and depreciation for second hand assets.
Acquisition and holding costs not claimed as a deduction will form part of the cost base of the property for Capital Gains purposes. So it is important to keep records of these costs for the future occasion when the the property is sold.
