Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ipswich couple Emily and Samuel Jones share their wedding gallery

By Newsroom
February 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emily and Samuel Jones became husband and wife on a family farm that meant so much to them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.