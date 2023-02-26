Emily and Samuel Jones became husband and wife on a family farm that meant so much to them.
The pair exchanged wedding rings and vows at the bride's property, Passchendaele near Ipswich, on October 15 last year by celebrant, Lyne Taylor.
"We couldn't imagine getting married anywhere else," Emily said.
"It holds a very special place in both our hearts.
"It is where Sam proposed to me, where we work together as a family, it has the most amazing views and not to mention, sunsets."
The pair met spontaneously one night while out with friends.
"My sister and her partner were actually the ones that kept setting up secret dates for us; the rest is history," Emily said.
Gabbys Catering handled their evening meal while the florals were from Dear Agnes the Flower Merchant.
Andy from Jasmine & Jade Hair and Glambytayyyy helped the girls with their preparations while Emily wore an Erin Claire gown from Three Sisters Bridal in Toowoomba.
Mitch Birchall Studios captured the special day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.