Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Solid bullock market powers demand for feeder steers at Emerald cattle sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 16 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan McGuire of Michael McGuire and Company (Livestock), Emerald, with vendors Rob and Candy Cross of Anakie, west Emerald, who sold Santa cross steers, weighing 403kg, to make 434c/kg and return $1753/head. Picture by Ben Harden

Solid demand from bullock finishers drove prices for steers at the Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday, where a quality light feeder Santa cross run reached 434c/kg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.