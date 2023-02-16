Solid demand from bullock finishers drove prices for steers at the Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday, where a quality light feeder Santa cross run reached 434c/kg.
Local vendors Rob and Candy Cross of Anakie, sold Santa cross steers, weighing 403kg, to make 434c/kg and return $1753/head.
Duncan McGuire of Michael McGuire and Company (Livestock), Emerald, said favourable seasonal conditions had created excellent feed in the region, which attracted restockers to secure feeder steers.
"The Cross family have got a bit of a reputation for their good Santa Gertrudis cross cattle and they always draw a good price," Mr McGuire said.
"You only have to go back to last year's feeder and weaner sale and we a run of their heifers obviously in a bit of a stronger market and they made 672c/kg."
Their Santa cross heifers sold for 396c/kg, averaging 337kg, and return $1337/head.
George and Irene Cross also sold steers and they returned 468c/kg, weighing 338kg and averaged $1586/head.
In total, Emerald combined agents yarded 1895 head of cattle, drawn from Mingela in the north, further south to Collinsville with all local areas well represented.
Mr McGuire said processors actively competed on all lines, with steers holding firm with cows in particular easing marginally.
"I thought the weaner market was a little bit stronger again this week but there wasn't too many big lines of cattle but what was sold on the day had some condition on them," he said.
"Everyone's had a pretty bumper season and it's definitely rubbing off in the market.
"The usual processors were definitely there in the fat market and a few restockers in the stores as well."
Looking ahead, Mr McGuire was confident in the market given the optimism among producers.
"I would like to see the market stay steady, obviously you always want to see it climbing, but a steady increase is probably better than a sudden jump," he said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
