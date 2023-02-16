Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Motivations of Wieamabilla siege perpetrators Gareth Train, Stacey Train and Nathaniel Train revealed by investigators

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated February 16 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tara officers Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, and Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, died during the incident at Wieambilla last December. Pictures: QPS

FRESH details from the Wieambilla siege that claimed the lives of three innocent people, including those of two police officers, have emerged outlining the killers' motivations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.