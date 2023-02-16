FRESH details from the Wieambilla siege that claimed the lives of three innocent people, including those of two police officers, have emerged outlining the killers' motivations.
Queensland Police Service Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford released new evidence nine weeks on from the December 12 siege, where Gareth Train, his partner Stacey Train and brother Nathaniel Train, shot and killed Constables Matthew Arnold, 26 and Rachel McCrow, 29, as well as neighbour Alan Dare, 58.
During Thursday's update, it was revealed that police believe the trio's motivations were led by religious extremism and that the incident is now considered an act of terrorism.
After examining a raft of evidence including the diary of Stacey Train, more than 190 statements, body-worn camera footage, text messages and social media posts, police believe the Trains were motivated by a religious ideology known as pre-millennialism.
"One of our priorities in this investigation is to understand if the Train family members acted alone and to understand what the motivation was behind this event," Deputy Commissioner Linford told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday.
"Our assessment has concluded that Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train acted as an autonomous cell and executed a religiously-motivated terrorist attack.
"The Train family members subscribed to what we would call a broad Christian fundamentalist belief system known as pre-millennialism, which is a belief system that comes from Christian theology.
"In it's basic interpretation, it is believed that Christ would return to Earth for 1000 days and provide peace and prosperity, but it would be preceded by an era of tribulation, widespread destruction and suffering."
After examining Stacey Train's diary, investigators believe a variety of factors led to the trio's motivations, but police have ruled out sovereign citizenship as a motivating factor.
"What we have been able to illicit from all of that material we've examined, particularly Stacey's diary notes, is that a range of different things led to their belief in this system, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, global conflicts, social disparity and those kinds of things," Deputy Commissioner Linford said.
"In all the examination of the material, we can't find anywhere where the Train family members declare themselves as sovereign citizens."
Deputy Commissioner Linford said the trio considered police as "monsters and demons" and that the Trains were prepared to carry out the attack, having installed camouflaged hides, mirrors in trees and make-shift barricades across the property.
"We don't believe this attack was random or spontaneous. We do believe it was an attack directed at police," she said.
"I want to stress, there is absolutely no evidence at this time that there is anyone else in Australia that participated in or assisted in this attack.
"We absolutely believe they acted as an autonomous cell, but one our avenues of enquiry was that they did make some social media posts and there were people in the US, who monitored those postings and made responses to those postings.
"So we have worked with our US counterparts and provided the information we have and they will determine what investigations they might make as a result of that."
The investigation has also uncovered how Nathaniel Train, who was reported missing after last being seen in Walgett, NSW, crossed the Queensland border during COVID-19-enforced border closures.
"He crossed the border, we think, on December 17, 2021," Deputy Commissioner Linford said.
"He was not vaccinated, so even though restrictions were coming down at that point in time, he wouldn't have met the requirements [to cross the border] being unvaccinated.
"He has gone through an E-Gate and caused damage to that E-Gate, his vehicle was bogged and he was a registered holder of five firearms, but he left two of those firearms behind and seemed to have taken the others with him."
Police conducted an investigation at the time of Mr Train's border crossing which, in August last year, led officers to the the Wains Road property where the siege took place months later.
"We know that a member from Chinchilla police did visit the address in August last year and when they arrived at the address the gate was locked, but that officer could see there was CCTV at the location," Deputy Commissioner Linford said.
"So he wrote on a card requesting that the occupants of the home contact him, he's waved it in front of the CCTV and put it in their letterbox.
"Shortly after he tried calling the address to no avail and I think about a week later he went back to that address and the card was still in the letterbox, which led him to believe no one was at the property.
"As a consequence, a warrant was issued for Nathaniel for firearms offences due to his firearms being left unsecured at the E-Gate."
The investigation is continuing and report will be made for the coroner.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
