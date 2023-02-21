Akubra Downs complete with its own private airfield

UNIQUE Yeppoon district property Akubra Downs offers the added bonus of having its own private airfield, including hangars and accommodation.
Offered by the Lowe family, the attractive 249 hectare (614 acre) property is located about 12 minutes from Yeppoon and 15 minutes from Rockhampton, is also very well developed for cattle and horses with pasture improved paddocks and very good infrastructure.
There are two bitumen airstrips on Hedlow Airfield - one running east west and the other north south - supported by two enclosed hangars and one open hangar.
The main five bedroom homestead is set in established gardens. There is a large under covered area dominated by a horseshoe bar, well suited to entertaining.
The 260 square metre shed adjoining the homestead is suitable for cars, boats and caravans.
There is also a three-bedroom air conditioned cottage located next to the hangers as well as eight bedroom donga accommodation with a communal kitchen and shower/laundry facilities.
The roofs on the homestead and the sheds have recently been replaced.
There is also a set of well-built steel yards with an undercover working area that are located close to the homestead.
Three covered stables adjoin the yards, complete with a tack room/feed shed.
There is an abundance of water. Akubra has a 2.5ha irrigation licence on Hedlow Creek, which services watering points in all of the nine paddocks, stables and spelling yards. There are also three dams and 13 large water tanks.
Akubra's estimated carrying capacity is 300 head, with 120 breeders currently on agistment.
Akubra Downs - Hedlow Airfield will be auctioned onsite at 221 Old Byfield Road, Mulara, on Saturday, March 11.
Contact Jazz Cullen, 0447 354 333, Harcourts Low & Co, or Bill Hamilton, 0408 884 895, @AG Property & Livestock.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.