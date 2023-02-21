Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Akubra Downs complete with its own private airfield

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated February 22 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

UNIQUE Yeppoon district property Akubra Downs offers the added bonus of having its own private airfield, including hangars and accommodation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.