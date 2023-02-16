Murgon Show Society has launched into 2023 by booting in their new community leaders.
South Burnett locals hit the Murgon Town Hall last Saturday for the Country Cabaret night to announce this year's showgirl and ambassadors.
The theme of the night was 'bring back the boots' and the crowd getting into the groove with a 'boot scootin' dance party.
The Murgon Show will be held on the 17th and 18th of March, with the Murgon Daytime Rodeo two weeks later on the 2nd of April.
The Murgon Show Society's 2023 representatives: Miss Murgon - Renee Irvine, Mrs Murgon - Claire Kapernick, Showgirl - Amy Henderson, Junior Show Princesses - Ellie Eagleson and Kate Macmillan, Rural Ambassador - Patrick Noakes and Junior Showgirl - Emma Lindholm.
