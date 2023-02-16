Livestock agency couple, Wade Hartwig and Kirsty Bliss, have stamped their names on a newly opened business.
The couple opened Hartwig and Bliss Livestock and Property in the Goombungee district in September last year, and now are holding monthly cattle sales at Crows Nest saleyards.
Mr Hartwig said they saw value in promoting a family-owned business.
"We have a strong client base from Toowoomba, that covers the northern Darling Downs, Taroom and Wandoan, and Moonie and St George," he said.
"Our clients have stayed loyal to us, and by putting our names on our business, we have picked up some new clients as well."
Mr Hartwig said they have an alliance with the Crows Nest Show Society, who were happy to see us use their saleyard facility conducting cattle sales on a monthly basis.
"We are selling on a Saturday from 11am, and that time is very convenient for the hobby farmers who work off-farm," he said.
"So far we have attracted a big following with vendors, buyers and on-lookers who are able to attend a Saturday event."
At this stage the couple are yarding about 200 head.
"That is an ideal number, as we can handle that," he said.
As well, Hartwig and Bliss will offer about 100 stud Angus bulls on the bull bale circuit.
They will be holding both the Warrawee and Exton Angus on-property bull sales this year.
Mr Hartwig is a former livestock buyer, who became a livestock agent some eight years ago, and said, he too, had seen the highs and lows of the cattle game.
"We have come off the high market, to back to a more sustainable market environment, which is making trading cattle more viable," he said.
The next Crows Next cattle sale is set for Saturday, February 25, at 11am at the Showgrounds.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
