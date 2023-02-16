Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Hartwig and Bliss open livestock and property agency business

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated February 16 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wade Hartwig together with partner Kirsty Bliss have opened their livestock agency business Hartwig and Bliss Livestock and Property. Picture supplied.

Livestock agency couple, Wade Hartwig and Kirsty Bliss, have stamped their names on a newly opened business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.