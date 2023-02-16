Queensland Country Life
Prices remain firm at Monto fortnightly cattle sale

February 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Heifer prices remained firm at Wednesday's Monto cattle sale. Picture: Kellco Rural Agencies Monto

PRICES at Wednesday's Monto fortnightly fat and store sale remained strong as a yarding of 421 head went up for bids.

