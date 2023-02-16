PRICES at Wednesday's Monto fortnightly fat and store sale remained strong as a yarding of 421 head went up for bids.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas, as well as the Boyne Valley, Thangool, and Biloela.
A quality offering of fat cattle along with a good run of heavy weaners, ensured prices across the board stayed firm on recent weeks, while the market was dearer across the export cattle categories.
"We saw some good increases in price at this sale, especially in our fat cattle that were up anywhere from 20 to 30 cents," Kellco stock agent Andrew Cavanagh said.
"Bulls sold from 250 cents a kilogram to a top of about 285c/kg, while the small number of bullocks that were yarded sold for 335ckg for some good heavy steers at 650 kilograms."
As well as heavier cattle, steer prices also remained firm at this week's sale.
"Heavy feeders topped at 385c/kg for flatbacks and Brahman steers made from 340-350c/kg," Mr Cavanagh said.
"A good run of heavy backgrounder steers weighing from 330-400kg sold to really strong demand to top at 466c/kg, while the majority of those sold from 420-440c/kg.
"A good run of Brahman steers weighing from 350-380kg sold to really good demand to top at 405c/kg, which was a really good result."
Mr Cavanagh said the strong prices also carried over to the female categories of Wednesday's sale.
"There was a good increase in heavy cow prices, up anywhere from 20 to cents to top at 295c/kg with the majority of the cows selling from 250c/kg to 280c/kg," he said.
"The heifer types were making from 310c/kg to 335c/kg.
"Prices in the heifer run were firm on the last sale with mainly heavier heifers yarded for this sale and not too many light weaner heifers to quote.
"Your softer types at 280-350kg sold from 340-370c/kg, while a limited number of weaner heifers sold from 350c/kg to a top of 410c/kg and Brahman heifers made 350c/kg.
