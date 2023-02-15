Queensland Country Life
Race to contain Queensland bushfires as heatwave looms

By Fraser Barton and Robyn Wuth
Updated February 16 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:45am
Efforts continue in the battle to contain bushfires in the Western Downs region of Queensland. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

A major bushfire continues to burn through thousands of hectares of vegetation in Queensland's Western Downs as firefighters brace for predicted heatwave conditions.

