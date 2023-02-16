Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Herefords a beef queen

By Mel Williams
Updated February 21 2023 - 1:26pm, first published February 16 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Nixon says It is the job of the female to get pregnant in the first or second cycle, give birth easily, wean a fast-growing calf and then get back into calf again. Picture supplied

It is the job of the female in the herd to get pregnant in the first or second cycle, give birth easily, wean a fast-growing calf and then get back into calf again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.