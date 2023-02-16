It is the job of the female in the herd to get pregnant in the first or second cycle, give birth easily, wean a fast-growing calf and then get back into calf again.
Hereford producer Tom Nixon said milk production was a key element to a good female and it was a fine balance between producing enough but not excessive amounts.
"If there is excessive milk production, the female will struggle to convert feed efficiently to get back into calf," he said.
Hereford females are known for their ability to produce just enough milk while maintaining their condition at an acceptable level to get pregnant again to start the next year's production cycle.
Mr Nixon runs 2300 cattle on his 8500-hectare property at Drillham on Queensland's Western Downs.
This includes 200 stud female Herefords mated to Hereford bulls, 160 pure Angus females that are mated to Angus sires for replacement heifers, 600 commercial breeders and a herd of Black Baldys with 30 per cent Angus, 10pc British Breed and 60pc Hereford.
There is also a steer trading operation using home-bred and externally-sourced animals.
The aim is to increase the Black Baldy side of the business to achieve hybrid vigour in progeny for faster growth rates.
The Nixon property is primarily Brigalow and Bullah country with increasing areas of improved Bambatsi pastures and, more recently, multi-species pastures including Bambatsi, Gatton panic grass, Desmanthus legume, clovers and vetches.
Mr Nixon said the aim of the pasture improvement program was to help with business expansion by allowing higher stocking rates and more breeders.
"We bought more land in 2016 and we are always looking for opportunities," he said.
Mr Nixon acknowledged the important role of the maternal component of the beef enterprise and said Hereford mothers were an integral part of the business.
"Herefords are widely known as the queens of the beef world," he said.
"There is no breed that they won't cross well with, including Santa Getrudis, Droughtmaster and Angus.
"They are a universal fit for both European and tropical breed crosses."
"The first test for any female is to get in calf and carry the calf to term," Mr Nixon said.
"Ideally, a female should be getting pregnant in the first or second cycle, which allows us to have a short joining period without compromising pregnancy rates.
"This means we calve down over a shorter timeframe, reducing the number of weeks we need to check pregnant heifers and cows for calving difficulties.
"It has also been shown that calves born from matings in the first or second cycle have a significant age - and therefore weight - advantage over their late-born herd mates."
When it comes to heifers, the fertility traits of days to calving and scrotal size BREEDPLAN Estimated Breeding Values (EBV) are important when making bull selections.
The days to calving EBV describes the genetic differences between animals in the time from the start of the joining period until subsequent calving. Most variation in this trait occurs in how long it takes the female to get pregnant - whether it was the first cycle, second cycle or not at all.
Lower, more negative days to calving EBVs are more desirable.
With scrotal size EBVs, positive is better.
Bulls with higher scrotal size EBVs tend to be more early maturing than those with lower scrotal size EBVs and tend to have daughters that mature earlier.
The next important test for a female in the breeding herd is to give birth to a live calf - without assistance.
Mr Nixon said calving difficulty had a negative impact on the profitability of the herd due to increased calf, heifer and - sometimes even cow - mortality, slower re-breeding performance and considerable additional labour and veterinary expenses. He said aside from keeping heifers and cows in optimal condition in the lead-up to calving, there were several genetic factors that also influenced calving difficulty.
These include birth weight, gestation length, shape of the calf, pelvic area and willingness of the cow to push and are indicated by EBVs for calving ease direct, calving ease daughters, gestation length and birth weight.
Mr Nixon said the best Hereford females should have more positive calving ease direct and calving ease daughters EBVs, more negative gestation length EBVs and a low to moderate birth weight EBV.
A good maternal cow should provide adequate milk to raise the calf to weaning, and wean a heavy calf. The milk EBV provides an estimate of the maternal contribution of a dam to the 200-day weight of her calf and Mr Nixon said the optimal EBV would depend on the environment in which she is run.
In addition to getting pregnant, giving birth to a live calf, weaning the calf and getting back in calf, a maternal cow should perform all of these tasks without consuming excessive amounts of feed.
The weight of a mature cow will have a major influence on net profitability.
In general, the maternal female should have a low to moderate mature cow weight EBV, as this will reduce her feed requirements over her lifetime.
Mr Nixon said a good maternal cow must also still have good structural soundness, including good foot and leg structure.
Mr Nixon said his goal was for Herford mums to produce a calf that would perform on grass to 470-500 kilograms and also gain on grain to be slaughtered after a 70-100-day ration.
"We need to be producing progeny to suit the feedlotter and the processor," he said.
"Calves need to be born easily and have early vigour when getting off the ground to grow to feedlot or processing weights.
"Herefords are the ideal breed to achieve this - either as purebreds or crossbreds."
Mr Nixon said carcase traits were also important.
He won the Grand Champion Carcase for a purebred Hereford in the 70-day category at the 2020 Ekka competition.
