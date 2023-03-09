Queensland Country Life
Stellar draft for Rocky All Stars

March 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Elders' Michael Smith, Dillon and Gavin Scott, Rosetta Station, and Christopher McCarthy, Stockman Brahmans, with the 2022 sale's $42,000 record setting heifer Stockman Indianna 489. Picture supplied.

A carefully selected 95-lot draft has been catalogued for the 2023 Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale at CQLX, from 10am on Saturday, March 18.

