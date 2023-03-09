A carefully selected 95-lot draft has been catalogued for the 2023 Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale at CQLX, from 10am on Saturday, March 18.
This year's offering includes 93 heifers, consisting of 12 joined greys, 41 unjoined greys and 40 unjoined reds, as well as two semen packages.
A total of 14 top Queensland studs will offer some of their best female genetics on the day, including first-time vendors Drewe and Kirsty Curtis, Blueblood stud, Mooloo, Tony and Emma Olsen, Lindley Park stud, Mackay, and Tim and Alison Krause, Malabar Red Brahmans, Marburg.
Elders sale agent Michael Smith said this year's offering is of the sale's usual high standard.
"The vendors have been very particular in what they have catalogued for this year's sale. There is an increase in the number of polled grey females catalogued, and the majority of the red offering is polled," Mr Smith said.
He said buyers know they can attend the sale and find any number of top quality females to operate on.
"Buyers normally come from as far north as the Atherton Tableland, west to Julia Creek with strong support throughout Central Queensland, southern Queensland and over the border into northern New South Wales. The sale is well established and has built a good following of regular and repeat buyers."
Mr Smith said the 2022 result was "outstanding".
"It exceeded everyone's expectations."
Strong demand for quality heifers was evident at last year's sale, which saw all 68 females offered sell for a combined average of $10,846. A $3566 increase on the average achieved in 2021.
A breakdown of the 2022 catalogue saw 43 red heifers sold to average $10,988, while the grey section of the draft saw 25 heifers sell to average $10,600. Stockman Indianna 489 reached a record sale high price when she sold to a partnership between the Scott family, Rosetta Grazing, Collinsville and the Brownson family, Burdekin Brahmans, for $42,000.
"Other Brahman female sale results so far for 2023 have been quite strong. Combined with generally good climatic conditions, these are encouraging signs for this sale."
The lots will be penned and ready for inspection from 3pm on Friday, March 17, or earlier on-property via appointment with the respective vendors.
For enquiries please call Elders' Michael Smith 0428 541 711 or Mark Scholes 0409 694 696.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
