A quality-rich offering of 72 bulls have been selected for the 32nd annual Highlands Droughtmaster bull sale to be held at the Clermont Saleyards, from 10am on Friday, March 17.
This year 46 registered and 26 herd bulls will be offered by 10 well-regarded Droughtmaster breeders, including from the Farquhar family, in Rolleston, who'll be making their sale debut with bulls from the Calco and Eljay studs.
Elders sale agent Anthony Ball said the Highlands sale always features a high quality selection of bulls to choose from, with this year's lineup being no exception.
"It's why the sale has enjoyed the longevity it has. At the end of the day producers that need bulls and haven't attended the sale should consider making the trip to Clermont. It's a great group of vendors, whose hospitality is second-to-none," Mr Ball said.
He said they've stuck to the basics on ensuring a quality article is presented to bring buyers in.
"Bulls from the sale find new homes all across Queensland. There are many repeat buyers for the Highlands bulls, which shows that they're performing well."
"The season is with us, and the market is tracking along well. I feel we'll be in for another good sale result."
At last year's sale an impressive line-up of 66 bulls, averaged $10,784 and grossed $701,000, with a clearance rate of 98 per cent. This result saw bulls sell for $1620 more than in 2021, with the gross increasing by $72,500. Two studs shared the top price honours at the 2022 sale, with three bulls selling for $26,000.
Sale spokesperson Aleisha Pisaturo said the bulls will be penned and available for inspection from the afternoon of Thursday, March 16, at the saleyards.
"On the Thursday night, there will be a meet and greet at the Clermont Commercial Hotel from 6:30pm and breakfast will be provided at the saleyards from 8am on sale day," she said.
As is tradition, the sale vendors will be sending a portion of the proceeds raised through the sale of the bulls at the Highlands sale to a worthwhile charity.
"This year the vendors will be donating $50 from each bull sold to the Royal Flying Doctor Service so that they can continue to carry out their vital work in our region and beyond."
For pre-sale enquiries please contact Elders and Kennedy Livestock: Anthony Ball 0428 275 499, Eliza Connors 0419 644 813, Jake Kennedy 0408 816 463, Will Stoddart 0436 814 747 or Pat Luck 0477 027 540.
