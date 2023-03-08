Queensland Country Life
Home/Studstock

Highlands Droughtmaster draft is striking

MS
By Matt Sherrington
March 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The equal $26,000 top price bull of the 2022 Highlands Droughtmaster bull sale, Oasis Domino (P). Picture by Ben Harden.

A quality-rich offering of 72 bulls have been selected for the 32nd annual Highlands Droughtmaster bull sale to be held at the Clermont Saleyards, from 10am on Friday, March 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.