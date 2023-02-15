The Palaszczuk Government announced a $20.75 million three-year investment earlier this week, which will help farmers reduce harmful run-off and improve productivity towards protecting the Great Barrier Reef.
According to the state government, the multi-million dollar expenditure will continue to fund the Grazing Resilience and Sustainable Solutions (GRASS) program and the agricultural industry's Best Management Practice (BMP).
Additionally, the Palaszczuk Government announced that funding arrangements had been finalised until 2026 for the continuation of the SmartCane BMP, Hort360 GBR BMP, and Banana BMP initiatives.
Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Meaghan Scanlon said that farmers would continue to play a critical role in helping to protect the Great Barrier Reef.
"Both programs are aimed at helping our agriculture industry improve land condition, enhance production and, ultimately, reduce pollutants in reef catchments," Minister Scanlon said.
Ms Scanlon said the funding would form part of the five-year, $270.1 million Queensland Reef Water Quality Program to address water pollution, taking the total spend on water quality to over $1 billion since 2015.
The Minister confirmed government had allocated $8.68 million to the Fitzroy Basin Association, the Burnett Mary Regional Group, NQ Dry Tropics and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to continue the GRASS program until 2026.
"GRASS is aimed at improving land condition with a focus on increasing ground cover to reduce harmful run-off impacting the Great Barrier Reef," she said
"The program assists graziers to improve their land condition and enhance their production - a perfect example of achieving economic benefits and positive environmental outcomes together.
"GRASS program funding also provides graziers and producers with support to better understand their obligations to meet the government's Reef protection regulations.
"We are scaling up land restoration, supporting farmers to improve runoff, banning more single-use plastics, and driving sustainability with a $1.1 billion Recycling and Jobs Fund.
"We will continue to build on these actions, while supporting the unparalleled science and management frameworks underpinning our conservation efforts."
Canegrowers Chairman Owen Menkens said the organisation backed the funding announcement which would support their industry-led program over the next three years.
"Today's announcement of continued funding for Smartcane BMP is a validation of the fantastic results that growers in this program have achieved over the past four years," he said.
"Growers right across the industry have embraced the program which validates changes that are providing positive environmental outcomes, while also improving their business' bottom line.
"The Smartcane BMP program is 100% voluntary and I encourage growers to seek accreditation. While we in the industry know we are operating at the highest of environmental standards, accreditation provides a validation that opens the doors to policy and market-based recognition."
While industry officials have applauded the announcement, the opposition have called out the Palaszczuk Government for the vague nature of the funding allocations.
Shadow Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Sam O'Connor said the state government had not been clear enough on just how much of the funds would be dedicated to the BMP.
"BMP means better on-farm outcomes and less run-off going into the Reef. There should have been no uncertainty about whether its funding would continue," Shadow Minister O'Connor said.
"What's not clear is how much of this funding is actually going to BMP. If it hasn't been increased substantially, that's not good enough.
"The LNP has continually called for Smartcane BMP funding to be increased.
"We've already seen Labor fail to deliver their Farming in Reef Catchment program, spending just 0.04% of the $10 million they allocated."
