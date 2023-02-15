Queensland Country Life
Dalby cattle sale records yarding of 5373 on February 15

Updated February 15 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 11:00am
A total of 5,373 head were yarded for this week's Dalby cattle sale. Picture: File

The continuing hot and dry conditions across a large portion of the usual supply areas increased the number of stock at this week's Dalby cattle sale by 604 head to 5,373.

