The continuing hot and dry conditions across a large portion of the usual supply areas increased the number of stock at this week's Dalby cattle sale by 604 head to 5,373.
A good sample of 684 from far Western Queensland and 275 head from NSW were included in the larger lineup.
All the regular buyers were in attendance with representatives covering all categories
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed were well supplied and at the time of this interim report close to 600 head have been sold.
A combination of the larger number plus some consignments with an average of 520 kg prices could not maintain the levels of the previous week.
A large number of cows averaged three cents a kilogram to 7c/kg less.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 398c to average 378c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to the occasional 393c to average 373c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks averaged from 342c to 343c with sales to 358c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 275c and good heavy weight cows made to 290c average 287c/kg.
- Meat & Livestock Australia market reporter, Trevor Hess.
