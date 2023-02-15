A total of 7,033 head of cattle were yarded for this week's Roma's Store Sale.
Weaner steers under 200 kilograms topped at 546 cents a kilogram and averaged 477c/kg, while weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 556c/kg and averaged 474c/kg.
Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 508c/kg to average 455c/kg, while steers in the 330-400kg range reached 470c/kg and averaged 415c/kg and feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 418c/kg and averaged 386c/kg.
Rosehearty Grazing Co, Koonong Downs, Muckadilla, sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to for 536c/kg, reaching a top of $1,428 a head.
The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 418c/kg, reaching a top of $1,029/hd while Santa Gertrudis cows sold to 302c/kg, reaching a top of $1,893 to average $1,715.
Bondstock Pty Ltd, Maloneys, Roma, sold crossbred steers to 530c/kg, reaching a top of $1,244 to average $1,181.
Burradoo Cattle Company, Burradoo, Wallumbilla, sold Angus-cross steers to 526c/kg, reaching a top of $1,389.
The Angus-cross heifers sold to 422c/kg, reaching a top of $1,136 to average $1,075.
KC Guy, Cairngorm, Bungunya, sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 508c/kg, reaching a top of $1,890 to average $1,567.
Campmac Pty Ltd, Saramac Downs, Pickanjinnie, sold Angus-cross steers to 502c/kg, reaching a top of $1,665 to average $1,482.
RK and CJ Austin, Kendall Park, Hannaford, sold Simmental-cross steers to 498c/kg, reaching a top of $1,610.
The Simmental heifers sold to 432c/kg, reaching a top of $1,196 to average $1,177.
M.D and F.E Bidgood, Katoomba, Injune, sold Charolais-cross steers to 478c/kg, reaching a top of $1,644 to average $1,578.
Ken and Vanessa Jackson, Rangetop, Injune, sold Angus-cross steers to 470c/kg, reaching a top of $1,592 to average $1,453.
Bundella Trust, Whyambeh, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 458c/kg, reaching a top of $1,930 to average $1,619.
JJ and LJ Sullivan, Lingard, Mitchell, sold Simmental-cross steers to 468c/kg, reaching a top of $1,738 to average $1,534.
Phillip Proctor, Warrana, Coonamble, NSW, sold Droughtmaster steers to 454c/kg, reaching a top of $1,455 to average $1,280.
A.F. & M.F. Douglas, Springfield, Mitchell sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 460c/kg, reaching a top of $1,766 to average $1,563.
The Droughtmaster cows sold to 305c/kg, reaching a top of $1,979 to average $1,821.
Marranoonbah Pty Ltd, Marranoonbah, Condobolin, NSW, sold Brahman-cross steers to 440c/kg, reaching a top of $1,564.
Denholm Farming, Denholm, Dirranbandi sold Angus-cross steers to 420c/kg, reaching a top of $1,891 to average $1,595.
The Angus-cross heifers sold to 398c/kg, reaching a top of $1,489 to average $1,366.
CJ Melcer, Sorries, Roma sold Charolais-cross steers to 409c/kg, reaching a top of $1,800 to average $1,689.
Ferguson Cattle Co, Annie-vale, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 396c/kg, reaching a top of $1,959 to average $1,950.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 496c/kg and averaged 410c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 460c/kg and averaged 366c/kg, while heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 402c/kg, averaging 353c/kg, heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 398c/kg, averaging 366c/kg and heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 386c/kg, averaging 353c/kg.
Des and Wendy Jones, Evergreen, Injune, sold Charolais-cross heifers to 436c/kg, reaching a top of $1,225 to average $1,180.
Brian Aldridge, WAAIA, Jackson, sold Angus-cross heifers to 400c/kg, reaching a top of $1,093.
JR Scriven, Burwah, St George, sold Angus-cross heifers to 396c/kg, reaching a top of $1,585 to average $1,437.
T.J. and J.A. Sorensen, Westerdale, Injune, sold Charolais-cross heifers to 392c/kg, reaching a top of $1,741 to average $1,498.
Golden Pastoral Holdings, Strathmore, Dulacca, sold Charolais-cross heifers to 380c/kg, reaching a top of $1,615 to average $1,252.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 278c/kg and averaged 211c/kg, while cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 302c/kg, averaging 267c/kg, entries in the 500-600kg range topped at 315c/kg, averaging 290c/kg and Cows over 600kg topped at 313c/kg, averaging 297c/kg.
Taylor Grazing, Kevington, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis-cows to 313c/kg, reaching a top of $2,166 to average $1,958.
DA and KL York, Southleigh, Wallumbilla, sold Hereford-cross cows to 310c/kg, reaching a top of $1,948 to average $1,824.
Defiance Cattle Co, Mountain Cottage, Roma, sold Angus-cross cows to 304c/kg, reaching a top of $1,894 to average $1,784.
R.A. and K.A. Crozier, Daranbar, Charleville, sold Brahman-cross cows to 297c/kg, reaching a top of $1,654 to average $1,389.
Charolais-cross cow and calves sold to $2,170 per unit, while the reminder of the yarding averaged $1973.
