More than 200 people living in Queensland's Western Downs region have been told to monitor conditions as firefighters battle a major bushfire in the region.
Warnings have been downgraded for residents of Kowguran, Myall Park, Hookswood and Guluguba, about 300km northwest of Brisbane, after two days of emergency alerts urging them to leave.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has alerted about 220 locals to "monitor conditions" as they battle an uncontained 26,000-hectare blaze in the area.
"Firefighters are working to contain the fire, however you should not expect a firefighter at your door," QFES said in an alert on Wednesday morning.
"Firefighting aircraft may assist ground crews."
Locals have been urged to refer to their bushfire survival plans and be prepared to leave as the situation changes.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the fire danger for the whole region remained high with temperatures forecast to reach up to 36C on Wednesday.
The alert comes after warnings were downgraded for two other fires burning to the south and east of the Miles blaze.
One large fire is burning in Fairyland and Burra Burri, near Jandowae, and travelling from Nudley State Forest towards Moran Creek Road.
A second is affecting parts of Montrose and Wieambilla, near Tara.
Residents who had left the area were advised they could return but to be aware of unstable buildings and hot embers.
The Tara fire is also believed to have impacted at least 20 structures, including homes and sheds.
No fatalities or significant injuries have been reported.
Queensland Emergency Service Minister Mark Ryan said the fires had been challenging to contain in the hot, dry and windy conditions.
"Hours of water-bombing operations and hundreds of Fire and Rescue Service and Rural Fire Service personnel continue to make a heroic effort to bring these fires finally under control," he said.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said Western Downs communities could access personal hardship assistance jointly funded with the state government.
Senator Watt said the funding could help cover the cost of essential items for people and families.
"I recognise that this is an extremely stressful time for evacuated residents currently in temporary accommodation," he said.
Australian Associated Press
