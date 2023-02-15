The highly coveted Lachlan Hughes Foundation Program is underway with 10 participants selected this year.
Those selected range from western producers, young starters and Lachlan's wife, Anna Hughes.
Will and Sasha Treloar from Cooladdie said the program would support their passion for regenerative agriculture and give them an an opportunity to reconnect with like-minded people, and learn from their peers.
A mentor was also a big factor for Toni Rissmann from Goondiwindi.
Blackall couple, Sam Hart and Alina Rasmussen said the opportunity to understand grazing management on fragile land was very appealing to them.
Sam Kelly from South Australia is working on a property and completing a degree in agriculture, meaning he will also learn from people across the country.
Other participants this year are Ben Heathwood of Dayboro, Neil and Jan-Adele Reinke from Gladstone and Anna Hughes, who is a representative of the Hughes family and the selection panel.
The program was launched in memory of Mr Hughes, who at 36, was tragically killed in an on-farm accident in 2018.
It's now the fourth year the program has run to honour Mr Hughes' passion for regenerative agriculture and educating young people about rebuilding agricultural soils.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.