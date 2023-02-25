Vendors offering drafts at this year's Droughtmaster National Female Sale will be hoping to match or exceed the result achieved in 2022.
Last year 153 of the 156 lots offered averaged $7271 and grossed $1,112,500 for a 98 per cent clearance, while 140 heifers averaged $7289, three cows and calves averaged $6167, and 10 joined heifers averaged $7350. The $24,000 sale topper was Vale View Elora 2 (P) offered by Dave and Colleen Smith, Vale View stud, Manumbar, bought by Paul Lever, Leverdale stud, Cardwell.
This result was a marked improvement on the 2021 sale result, with an additional 27 lots, offered by a further seven vendors, selling for an extra $1628 per lot for a gross upward swing of $401,500.
Better seasonal conditions for many, and a more buoyant market, saw the rate of females sold for more than $7500 increase by 13pc. Though there were still females available to suit budgets of all sizes.
In a breakdown of the result eight lots sold for $3000, 46 sold for between $3001 and $5000, 47 sold for $5001 to $7000, 19 sold for $7001 to $9000, 12 sold for $9001 to $11,000, 10 sold for $11,001 to $13,000, five sold for $13,001 to $15,000 and six sold for $15,001 or more.
Online bidders accounted for 44pc of the bid cards registered for the sale, representing a growing trend in sourcing quality genetics from home. These online bidders accounted for $115,500 of the overall sale gross (10pc).
Droughtmaster Australia CEO Simon Gleeson said it was interesting to see the number of females sold south of the Queensland border.
"Overall, 18 females (averaging $6166) sold into northern New South Wales. We're really starting to see some movement and growth in this zone and the society is certainly keen to further grow our membership and inventory in this area," Mr Gleeson said.
The majority of the females offered sold into the south east of Queensland (84 lots at an average of $7250), and 32 lots sold into the south of Qld at an average of $6969, while central Qld buyers accounted for 18 purchases, averaging $8083.
Post-sale in 2022, selling agent Josh Heck, GDL, said "the market was strong and inline with seasonal conditions and the confidence in the cattle market".
Mr Gleeson said the society had been delighted with the support received for the sale despite the challenges that the then recent wet weather events created.
"We know that Droughtmaster females are in high demand. They've proven that they are the complete package. They're the cornerstone of any breeding operation and widely regarded as the go-to for cross-breeding purposes. We're committed to continuing to promote her as such."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
