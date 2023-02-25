Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster National Female Sale cresting on back of top '22 result

By Matt Sherrington
February 25 2023 - 6:00pm
The top price heifer of the 2022 Droughtmaster National Female Sale, Vale View Elora 2 (P) offered by Dave and Colleen Smith, Vale View stud, was purchased by Paul Lever, Leverdale stud, for $24,000. Picture supplied.

Vendors offering drafts at this year's Droughtmaster National Female Sale will be hoping to match or exceed the result achieved in 2022.

