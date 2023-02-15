THE Darling Downs is well known for having the most feedlots of any region in Queensland.
However, only a select few of those operations are dedicated to sheep, which lead Allora's Jim and Carla Pidgeon to chase an opportunity.
Having received council approval for a 6000-sheep or 999-cattle feedlot last year, the couple are moving ahead with their plans to create an on-property feedlot.
But it will have a unique spin compared to other sheep feedlots as the majority of the stock will be Aussie Whites.
"At the moment we are selling into the meatworks with the hopes of eventually selling into a more niche market once the feedlot is going," Jim Pidgeon said.
"In say two years time, the aim will be to sell into butcher lines because I think that will be where the breed is at.
"The meat yield of the Aussie White is as good as any breed, but when you factor in the fact they shed so you don't have to shear them and their ability for multiple birthings, it just makes sense."
Originally hailing from the Windorah-Jundah region, Mr Pidgeon's family had always run sheep and cattle, before succession planning led to the couple to move to Carla's family property at Allora and starting Arolla Pastoral Company, which is Allora spelled backwards.
Now the operation includes Wagyu cattle for backgrounding and more than 1000 acres of cropping country as well as the sheep.
"The Aussie Whites started off as a hobby, but once we saw what they could do in terms of growth and when it came to weed control in our cropping country they have saved on sprays and other applications as well, we decided to go for it," Mr Pidgeon said.
"We started off with White Dorpers but eventually wanted to go this way because of the benefits in terms of labour, meat yield and the Aussie Whites' ability to get to 200 per cent lambing if you treat them right.
"We're still going through the conditions for opening the feedlot and we're hopeful to have all that done and be operational in 2024."
The couple have built their flock largely on Tattykeel bloodlines and when it comes to Wagyu, have enlisted the help of highly-regarded Wagyu breeder Alan Hoey of Kyoto Wagyu.
"The flexibility of being able to run sheep and cattle through the feedlot is one of the big reasons we wanted to do it along with the ability to value add to our products right through," Carla Pidgeon said.
"To us, there are big opportunities in those markets at the moment but it still gives us the flexibility to transition if we need to."
The couple are also in the early stages of creating their own on-farm artificial insemination and fertility centre to help maximise their sheep herd.
"It's very much in the beginning stages at the moment because it is very involved," Mrs Pidgeon said.
"We are going to flush about 15 ewes in March, which hopefully in turn, will give us around that 100 head of good studstock.
"As far as we know, there aren't too many sheep operations that would have that sort of facility on farm in Queensland.
"There are some in Queensland but they are flat out so we've actually got Genstock from Dubbo to travel up and do it because they are the next closest.
"This is the reason why we are looking to create our own on-farm facility for it."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
